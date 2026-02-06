Oddo BHF Slightly Raises Target Price on BNP Paribas After Results

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on BNP Paribas, with a slightly increased target price from 101 to 105 euros "to reflect the strong operational momentum," following the release of the banking group's results.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/06/2026 at 04:05 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The research firm highlights "solid revenue growth momentum," as well as a net profit that came in 5% above consensus in the fourth quarter, and notes that the banking group is accelerating its cost-saving measures and has raised its 2028 RoTE target.



Pending further details on these cost savings, Oddo BHF currently forecasts an average annual net profit growth of 9.4% for 2025-2028, with a RoTE of 13.3% in 2028 and a cost-to-income ratio of 56.7%.



"We continue to believe that the risk related to Sudan is more than priced in and that current low valuation multiples do not reflect the potential for EPS growth and the gradual strengthening of the balance sheet," the analyst adds.