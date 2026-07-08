Oddo BHF stays neutral on Remy Cointreau, target 43 euros
Oddo BHF is maintaining its 'neutral' rating on Remy Cointreau shares, with a price target of 43 euros, saying it expects modest organic growth from the spirits group in the past quarter in an environment still lacking visibility.
In a research note published this morning, the brokerage said the management team at the owner, among others, of Remy Martin cognac and The Botanist gin, struck a 'reassuring' tone last night during its end-of-quarter conference call (pre-close call).
The analyst said he came away from the event confident, leading him to reiterate his forecast for organic growth of 0.2% in the first shifted quarter, which ended in late June.
Oddo nevertheless notes that this first fiscal quarter is only a 'small quarter' for the group and stresses that the rebound is not here yet, even if the apparent stabilization in activity has the merit of being confirmed, effectively strengthening the goal of a gradual recovery in growth.
Waiting for more certainty
Even so, the rebound expected in the second half of the calendar year does not yet appear guaranteed, it warns.
While some faint positive signals are emerging in China, Africa or Europe, notably in cognac, the situation in the US remains complicated, Oddo notes.
The intermediary adds that the stock's demanding valuation levels, with a P/E of 24.5x, encourage it to remain cautious about the strength of the rebound in the name, which is up more than 21% this year, while it waits to gain a bit more certainty on a potential recovery in growth.
On the Paris stock exchange, Remy Cointreau shares were down 0.9% to just under 44.6 euros on Wednesday in early trading, following these comments.
Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cognac (62.1%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands;
- liqueurs and spirits (35.8%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces).
The remaining net sales (2.1%) concern the distribution of third-party products.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21.1%), the Americas (38.6%), and Asia/Pacific (38.1%).
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