Oddo BHF sticks with Outperform on Engie, keeps its target

Oddo BHF is sticking with its Outperform rating on Engie and is keeping its target at €33. The broker points to the CRE's 2026 report (Energy Regulatory Commission), which is favorable for the French utility, on the future of gas infrastructure through 2050.

Richard Sengmany Published on 07/02/2026 at 06:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the report, the CRE says that 'in 2026, France has high-quality, useful and secure gas infrastructure (transmission and distribution networks, storage facilities, LNG terminals) that serves a large number of consumers (around ten million residential customers) with natural gas'.



At a conference held after the report's publication, the CRE reiterated that the energy transition does not mean the disappearance of gas, but rather its evolution toward a smaller and more decarbonized system. Across all scenarios studied, a gas network remains essential to support the development of renewable and low-carbon gases, meet the needs of industrial uses that are difficult to electrify, ensure security of supply and provide flexibility to the energy system.



The CRE also assumes gas self-sufficiency in 2050, based on rising output of renewable gases (from 165 to 301 TWh depending on the scenarios), which reinforces the long-term role of Engie's regulated infrastructure in the energy mix. The report therefore removes a major uncertainty tied to the risk of a financial 'scissors effect': despite an expected decline in overall gas consumption, the infrastructure will still need to be maintained and financed.



'We view this report and the comments provided by the CRE at the conference as broadly favorable for Engie. While the structural decline in gas consumption remains a long-term challenge, the CRE confirms that distribution, transmission and storage infrastructure will remain essential components of the French energy system and that their adaptation will be gradual. The continuation of significant investment in the networks, whatever scenario the CRE selects, as well as the gradual evolution of the tariff framework, in our view strengthens the visibility of GRDF's, GRTgaz's (NaTran) and Storengy's regulated assets,' Oddo BHF said.



GRDF (a gas distribution company), NaTran (a gas transmission network operator or equivalent in France) and Storengy (a natural gas storage company) are Engie's three historic subsidiaries that manage the entire chain of gas infrastructure in France.



On the stock market, Engie is posting one of the strongest gains in the CAC 40, up 0.75% at €26.75.