Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" recommendation on Technip Energies shares, while trimming its target price from €50 to €49. The broker remains broadly confident in the group's profile, but is taking into account a slight adjustment to its short-term forecasts.



According to the note, several key projects are still awaiting final investment decisions (FID), which is currently limiting order intake. In the third quarter, orders reached around €700m, representing a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.4x but 1.17x over twelve months.



However, the research firm emphasizes that the 2024 targets are confirmed. It is marginally adjusting its expectations for the TPS business, whose annual revenue is now estimated at €1.9bn, down from €2bn previously.



The order backlog remains solid at €16.8bn, offering good visibility and supporting the "outperform" recommendation.