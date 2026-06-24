Oddo BHF Still Positive on Genfit
The biopharmaceutical company is posting a slight gain (+0.36%, at €11.06) despite the release of encouraging Phase 1b data and a supportive note from Oddo BHF.
Published on 06/24/2026 at 05:31 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
For Oddo BHF, these results are an encouraging milestone for this treatment in an indication marked by significant unmet medical need and limited therapeutic options. The analysts note that even though the study involved a limited number of patients (19 in total), the absence of any dose-limiting toxicity signal and the repeated signs of disease stabilization support continuing development.
The recommendation on Genfit remains Outperform, with a price target of €15, implying 36% upside potential.