Oddo BHF Still Positive on Genfit

The biopharmaceutical company is posting a slight gain (+0.36%, at €11.06) despite the release of encouraging Phase 1b data and a supportive note from Oddo BHF.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/24/2026 at 05:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Last night, Genfit reported positive preliminary results from its Phase 1b trial testing its molecule GNS561, in combination with Trametinib, in heavily pretreated patients with cholangiocarcinoma, an aggressive bile duct cancer.



For Oddo BHF, these results are an encouraging milestone for this treatment in an indication marked by significant unmet medical need and limited therapeutic options. The analysts note that even though the study involved a limited number of patients (19 in total), the absence of any dose-limiting toxicity signal and the repeated signs of disease stabilization support continuing development.



The recommendation on Genfit remains Outperform, with a price target of €15, implying 36% upside potential.