Valeo is retreating (-1.86% to 15.27 euros) after a volatile week. The automotive supplier's stock has posted a 23.86% gain since Monday, excluding today's price action. Analysts at Oddo BHF are reviewing the drivers behind this week's share price movement.
In their note, they point out that the stock has also surged 49% over one month, reflecting that the enthusiasm surrounding Valeo is not a recent phenomenon. This performance, the analysts explain, 'has centered the debate on the group's non-automotive optionality regarding data centers and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).'
For Oddo BHF, this move appears largely disconnected from automotive fundamentals, which have not changed recently. The analysts warn that the valuation premium 'is difficult to justify at this stage. Indeed, while Valeo does possess potentially transferable skills, the lack of major customer validation, a dedicated financial framework, and short-term materiality still limits the visibility of this optionality.'
The analysts note, however, that this diversification would make strategic sense, but commercial evidence remains very limited. They believe the supplier's recent communication regarding data centers and BESS is part of a broader effort to monetize its thermal and electrical expertise beyond the automotive sector. Revenues remain very low for these applications, at less than 0.5% of turnover, and the group secured one BESS contract last year, representing less than 1% of order intake.
Oddo BHF believes the recent upward momentum in the stock was amplified by short covering. The observed movement is therefore due more to technical factors than a genuine re-rating of the company. The analysts maintain a Neutral rating with a price target of 12 euros.
The analysts reveal that the BESS opportunity is more concrete financially, following the announcement earlier this year of a contract worth 225 million dollars over its lifespan. The strategic rationale is credible, as stationary storage systems require cooling, thermal safety, power electronics, control, and industrial reliability—all areas closely related to Valeo's EV (electric vehicle) experience, where it can transfer its automotive battery know-how.
Regarding the 225 million dollar contract, the company has not disclosed the client, the duration, or the margin... it is therefore difficult to determine whether it involves a high-value-added integrated system or a thermal sub-system.
Valeo is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of automotive equipment. 2025 net sales break down by market as follows:
- POWER Division (50.3%): thermal management systems and propulsion systems for the electrification market for hybrid and electric vehicles (automated and hybrid transmission systems, battery thermal management, cabin thermal management, etc.);
- LIGHT Division (25.9%): technologies that improve vehicle visibility for drivers and other road users (innovative and intelligent exterior and interior lighting systems, window, windshield, and rear window wiping systems, and sensor cleaning systems);
- BRAIN Division (23.7%): driver assistance and interior experience solutions that are part of the transformation towards the software-defined vehicle (sensors, software and hardware systems including high-performance computing units, interior systems for driver monitoring and on-board improvement);
- other (0.1%).
Each of Valeo's Divisions has an activity in the replacement market, which represents, at the group level, 10.2% of net sales.
Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.5%), Germany (10.9%), Europe and Africa (25.9%), the United States and Mexico (18.1%), the Americas (0.9%), China (15.9%) and Asia (13.8%).
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