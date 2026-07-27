Delfingen is regaining some ground (+1.71%, at €29.80) after a broadly weaker week in the latest weekly session. The company released its second-quarter revenue figures, marked by a sequential improvement, as well as its revenue for the full first half.
Over the April-to-June period, sales at the specialist in protection solutions for embedded networks and fluid-transfer tubes fell 4.8%, or 2.6% at constant exchange rates, to €100.1m. Three months earlier, the declines were 11.7% and 6.2%, respectively, at €97.1m. Over the full first half, the company generated revenue of €197.2m, down 8.4%, or 4.5% at comparable exchange rates.
In detail, Oddo BHF notes that the automotive business continued to be weighed down by a sluggish market (-6.9%), while the industrial business held up better and improved by 3.6%. For the analysts, this segment benefited from solid commercial momentum in a market driven by global electrification, while in automotive, activity was better oriented in higher-potential regions (India and North Africa).
The broker also says that, in the current geopolitical context, management struck a cautious tone for the current fiscal year and confirmed it is focusing on executing its roadmap well, developing its 'local to local' approach to capture growth in the most dynamic regions, improving profitability and diversifying into industry and textiles.
Oddo BHF continues to target annual revenue of €392m (-2%) and stable recurring operating income at €30m. The recommendation remains 'outperform', with a target price of €42, implying 43% upside potential.
DELFINGEN is a global automotive supplier and a leading manufacturer of on-board networks protection solutions and fluid transfer tubing.
Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by market into Automotive (84%) and Industry (16%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Africa (49.3%), Americas (35.8%), and Asia (14.9%).
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