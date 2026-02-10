"This represents a significant business opportunity, which should enable faster growth, but also allow margins to improve more quickly than consensus expectations," the analyst highlights.

"It should radically change investors' perception of the stock, as the company was previously seen as only exposed to the automotive sector, industry, and Apple, and not at all to AI, unlike Infineon," he adds.

The research firm slightly raises its 2026 forecasts by +1.8% and by a bit more to +8% for 2027, as it believes this contract will help the company more quickly return to the necessary revenue level of USD 4 billion per quarter, which should allow it to regain a gross margin of 40%.