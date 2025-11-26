Oddo BHF has reiterated its "outperform" rating and EUR14 price target for Chargeurs, following the company's announcement of entering exclusive negotiations with KPS Capital Partners for the sale of its Novacel division (protective films).

"The upcoming decision regarding Novacel could be very good news for shareholders, as it would restore significant investment capacity for the group's new business lines," the analyst stated.

In addition to improving the balance sheet and regaining flexibility for future investments, Oddo BHF believes that refocusing on fashion and culture activities would also help reduce the holding discount on the stock.

"The current valuation seems very reasonable to us, given the solid outlook for Museum Studio and the expected decrease in the share of cyclical activities in the revenue mix (with the sale of Novacel)," the analysis continued.