Oeneo has reported a 14.8% drop in group net profit to EUR13.4 million for the first half of its 2025-26 fiscal year, alongside a 17.4% decrease in current operating income (COI) to EUR19.6 million. Despite these declines, the company managed to improve its operating margin by 0.8 points, reaching 14%.

Revenue fell by 8.3% to EUR140.3 million. This includes a 4% decrease in the Closures division, impacted by a less favorable product mix, and a sharper 18% decline in the Maturation division, which is more sensitive to market conditions and delayed investments.

Oeneo nonetheless described its half-year results as "still solid, above initial expectations, despite the decline in activity resulting from lower global consumption and the weak 2025 harvest."

"In light of the challenging market environment for wines and spirits, the group remains cautious for the second half and is focusing its efforts on productivity and innovation," stated the supplier to the wine and spirits sector.