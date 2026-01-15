Oil prices fell by more than 2% on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump suggested that he may not take military action against Iran. The markets saw this as a sign of easing tensions, reducing fears of a disruption to global crude supplies from a strategic region. A barrel of WTI dropped 2.96% to $59.34, while Brent fell 2.81% to $63.63.



Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said executions in Iran now appeared to be on hold and that no new execution was now planned, marking a break with his earlier remarks threatening a "very strong response". The verbal de-escalation was interpreted as lowering the likelihood of a direct confrontation between the two countries, easing geopolitical tension on the oil market.



Iran, a key OPEC member, is facing major domestic protests that have been violently repressed, with hundreds of deaths reported by local sources. The situation is however hard to assess, due to internet shutdowns. Investors are continuing to watch the impact of this instability on Iranian oil production, but for now, the easing in US rhetoric has been enough to calm markets.