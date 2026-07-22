Global bond markets are facing a fresh wave of selling that is pushing sovereign yields towards levels rarely seen since the financial crisis.

The US 10-year yield is back around 4.63%, just a few basis points from its annual peak of 4.668%, while its UK equivalent is again above 5%. In the euro zone, the German Bund is flirting with its May high at 3.18%, near a 15-year peak, and the French OAT is approaching 4%. In Japan, the 10-year yield has reached 2.74%, after hitting a 30-year high of 2.90% in early July.



The main catalyst is the new oil shock triggered by the military escalation between the US and Iran over the past two weeks. Brent briefly rose above $95 a barrel on Wednesday, versus about $71 at the start of the month, up nearly 30%. Persistent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are now being compounded by Houthi threats against ships carrying Saudi oil through the Red Sea.



Even if energy is not directly included in the calculation of core inflation, higher prices gradually filter through to transportation and production costs, as well as price expectations. Core inflation already remains poorly aligned with a lasting return of headline inflation to 2%. It stood at 2.6% in the US and the UK, and 2.4% in the euro zone, while Canada's various measures ranged between 1.8% and 2.6%. In Japan, the slowdown is being offset by the weakness of the yen, which has fallen to a 40-year low, a move that could prompt the Bank of Japan to act with Japan's Ministry of Finance to support the currency.



On top of this cyclical pressure, there is also a more structural rise in the term premium. Large deficits, increased bond issuance and, in some countries, the gradual shrinking of central bank balance sheets are pushing investors to demand higher compensation to hold long-dated bonds. New highs in US, European or Japanese yields would therefore not be surprising if oil continues to climb. The move could nonetheless reverse if tighter financial conditions ultimately shift markets' main fear from inflation to recession.