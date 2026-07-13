Oil starts the week lower as a busy stretch looms

Weighed down by a rebound in oil prices against a backdrop of renewed tensions in the Persian Gulf, European equities are starting a packed week with a measure of caution, caught between inflation data and the start of the quarterly earnings season.

A little after 10:00am, the CAC 40 is down nearly 0.2% at around 8,320 points in Paris, a slightly smaller decline than the Euro Stoxx 600 (-0.3%), while Frankfurt's DAX and London's FTSE are off 0.1%.



'Crude oil is currently trading near $74.6 a barrel, clawing back part of its recent losses as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran have revived worries about the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,' noted Rania Gule earlier this morning.



According to the senior market analyst at XS.com, 'what we are seeing is far more than a simple short-term technical bounce, it represents a clear repricing of geopolitical risk in the energy market.'



'Until recently, investors were pricing in a more upbeat scenario in which diplomatic progress would allow additional regional oil supplies to reach the market and ease pressure on prices,' she recalled.



Those hopes have largely faded with the latest developments out of the Persian Gulf, with the Revolutionary Guards announcing over the weekend that they want to close the Strait of Hormuz again, in response to new US strikes against Iran.



A week ahead dominated by US inflation...



According to Société Générale, investors' attention this week will be on US inflation data, with the release of the June consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI).



'An acceleration beyond the recent, already firm, trend in core PCE inflation would significantly raise the probability of a rate hike at the July FOMC meeting,' the French bank warns, pointing to the 'hawkish' tone of the minutes from the last meeting.



Among the other major data due this week are US retail sales and industrial production, as well as industrial production and the consumer price index in the euro zone.



...and the start of earnings season



This week will above all be marked by the kickoff of the quarterly reporting season, which will be led, as usual, by major US banks such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and BNY Mellon.



Other heavyweight US-listed names set to report in the coming days include asset-management giant BlackRock, healthcare groups Abbott and UnitedHealth, streaming platform Netflix, and insurer Travelers.



In Europe too, earnings season is set to get under way this week, notably with results from semiconductor equipment supplier ASML, the Old Continent's largest company by market capitalization, as well as luxury group Richemont and industrial group ABB.



In corporate news...



Unsurprisingly, the rise in oil prices is once again rippling through many particularly exposed stocks: in Paris, TotalEnergies (+1.9%) is leading the CAC 40, while Air France-KLM (-2.7%) is, by contrast, the worst performer in the SBF 120.



Rémy Cointreau (+1.1%) is outperforming the broader trend in Paris, helped by a price-target increase from Deutsche Bank analysts, who nonetheless remain cautious on the spirits group's stock.



In Amsterdam, AkzoNobel is up 2.2% after the coatings and paints specialist received several conditional non-binding proposals from Nippon Paint Holdings for the potential acquisition of its decorative paints business.



Plus500 is plunging 12% in London: the trading platform specialist posted a five-year high for revenues generated from its customer base, but left its full-year outlook unchanged, a note of caution that disappointed investors, who had been expecting guidance to be raised.