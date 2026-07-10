Oil: the IEA expects a demand rebound despite market volatility

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, the oil market is starting its recovery. Global consumption is expected to rise after its May low, driven by seasonal patterns and the release of pent-up demand, alongside a rebound in product supply. While the annual contraction is expected to ease quarter by quarter in 2026 (from 4.8 mb/d, million barrels per day, in the second quarter to 1.7 mb/d in the third quarter), a rebound of 1.2 mb/d is expected in the fourth quarter. The projected growth of 2 mb/d in 2027 nonetheless implies a two-year pace of expansion well below historical trends.

Production and supply dynamics



In addition, global oil supply surged by 4.1 mb/d to 98.8 mb/d in June. The resumption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz supported a partial recovery in Gulf production.



Global output nevertheless remained some 9.4 mb/d below pre-war levels. Supply is therefore set to fall by an average of 3.7 mb/d to 102.6 mb/d in 2026, subject to a rapid de-escalation of renewed hostilities. If transit volumes improve, oil supply will increase by 7.5 mb/d next year.



Changes in global inventories



The IEA also notes that, for the first time in four months, observed global inventories rose by 21 mb in June, as crude builds at sea (oil on the water) offset onshore draws.



In the OECD, inventories fell by a further 62 mb in June (after a 73 mb drop in May), a decline nonetheless cushioned by the injection of 44 mb from state strategic reserves.



Outside the OECD, inventories fell by 37 mb, mainly driven by a sharp draw in China (41 mb).



Price volatility and a return to contango



As for benchmark crude prices, they continued to tumble in June, wiping out all their war-related gains, as tanker traffic leaving the Gulf resumed and market attention shifted to the prospect of oversupply.



North Sea Dated crude plunged by $22/barrel month on month, to around $68/barrel, with short-term time spreads returning to contango*. However, prices rose after the ceasefire agreement was breached on July 7 and 8, with Dated trading around $77/barrel at the time the report was written.



*a term describing a market situation in which the price of a commodity (here, oil) is higher for future delivery than the price for immediate delivery (generally due to storage costs), which is a sign of ample short-term availability.