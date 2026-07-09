Oil vs LNG: AlphaValue flags a widening split in energy trajectories

AlphaValue has published a sector study on the LNG market: '2050: A Gas Odyssey'. Global LNG (liquefied natural gas) demand is expected to rise from 422 Mtpa (million tonnes per year) in 2025 to nearly 700 Mtpa by 2050, an increase of 65% over the period. South and Southeast Asia account for roughly 40% of that growth.

While oil demand is expected to level off around 2030, gas demand keeps rising throughout the period. The paradox is that this growth path is taking shape just as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz cut off Qatari supply, which could make 2026 the very first year of contraction in global LNG ever recorded.



For Frederic Lorec, an equity analyst at AlphaValue, 'the key point here is not just the 700 million tonnes figure in itself, but the divergence from oil'. In the analyst's view, two trajectories are pulling in opposite directions.



For oil, demand is expected to plateau at 102 Mb/d (million barrels per day) around 2030, followed by a slow decline under the IEA's STEPS (stated policies) scenario in the World Energy Outlook 2025 . By contrast, OPEC's World Oil Outlook 2026 (published on June 18) sees no plateau, projecting demand rising to 124 Mb/d by 2050. Even so, supply already appears positioned to exceed demand by a wide margin, regardless.



'We favor the IEA view, which is more consistent with the real-world behavior of the big oil companies (the majors). Oil demand would reach a plateau around 2030 before slowly declining (despite Indian demand), while LNG would continue to grow through 2050,' Frederic Lorec says.



That growth would be driven by three main engines:



- power generation: notably the shift from coal to gas in Asia, as well as generation capacity built to meet electricity demand from data centers and AI;



- petrochemicals: where gas serves as a feedstock for expanding ethylene and ammonia capacity;



- heavy and maritime transport: LNG bunkering gaining market share in shipping.



This asymmetry is reshaping capital allocation at integrated majors: on one side, discipline on oil volumes and a value-over-volume mindset, on the other, targeted LNG growth. Divestments of lower-return oil assets continue to stack up:



- bp is reportedly negotiating an exit from its mature fields in the UK North Sea (talks are under way with Ithaca Energy, around $2.7bn).



- TotalEnergies has completed the sale of its West of Shetland assets in the UK and is exiting mature fields in Nigeria and Congo. The French oil major has formalized its strategy around two pillars: oil and gas (mostly LNG) on one side, and integrated power on the other, targeting energy growth of roughly 4% a year through 2030;



- Shell has made gas the core of its near-term growth, targeting annual growth of 4% to 5% through 2030 and up to 12 million tonnes of additional capacity.



Oil: a plateau under pressure, a near-term geopolitical premium



For Frederic Lorec, oil is the inverse mirror of gas: 'Demand should reach a plateau around 2030 before slowly declining, but the near term remains dominated by the geopolitical premium tied to the Strait of Hormuz. In a slow de-escalation scenario, Brent would trade in a higher range, around $70 to $80 a barrel, before easing back toward its structural plateau as spare capacity and non-OPEC supply reassert themselves. A renewed escalation, including a fresh blockade, remains a very real possibility and would push that range higher.'