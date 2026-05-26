US company Oklo has announced its selection by the US Department of Energy to enter advanced discussions regarding the use of Cold War-era plutonium as a potential fuel source for its nuclear reactors. The Trump administration plans to make approximately 20 metric tons of plutonium from dismantled nuclear warheads available to power next-generation nuclear reactors.

This strategic shift follows Donald Trump's decision last year to halt a significant portion of the federal program dedicated to the dilution and disposal of surplus plutonium. The US government now intends to repurpose this fissile material to accelerate the development of advanced nuclear technologies.



The plutonium in question is currently stored in high-security facilities in Texas, New Mexico and South Carolina.



Oklo plans to develop this fuel with the support of the European firm newcleo, which specializes in advanced reactors.



The group believes this approach could transform materials slated for disposal into a source of electricity generation for future nuclear reactors. However, the project is facing sharp political criticism in the United States. Several Democratic lawmakers have warned of nuclear proliferation risks, estimating that the quantities of plutonium involved could be sufficient to manufacture up to 2,000 atomic weapons.



The current US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, previously served on Oklo's board of directors prior to joining the administration.



Following the announcement, the stock rose nearly 10% in pre-market trading.