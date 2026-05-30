Okta sparked a sharp resurgence of interest on the stock market after a quarterly release deemed reassuring, in a cybersecurity sector where investors are increasingly discriminating between sustainable growth, profitability, and credible exposure to artificial intelligence. The stock soared approximately 30% the day after the results, driven by revenue that exceeded expectations and adjusted profitability that came in better than anticipated.

In Q1 2027, Okta recorded revenue of $765m, up 11% y-o-y: $751.8m expected by the consensus. Adjusted EPS reached $0.91, above the $0.85 anticipated. Subscription revenue grew at the same pace to $750m, while the free cash flow margin stood at 35.5%.



The California-based group, an independent specialist in identity and access management, provides companies with tools to secure connections for employees, customers, developers, applications, and now artificial intelligence agents. Its model relies almost entirely on software subscriptions, which provides high revenue visibility but makes backlog indicators particularly closely watched.



The market reaction also reflects the stabilization of certain leading indicators. The net retention rate rose back to 107%, while customers generating more than $100,000 in annual contracts increased by 6%. However, Okta maintained a cautious tone, with growth expected at only 9% in Q2. Investors will therefore be monitoring the group's ability to convert its new identity products for AI agents into tangible revenue.