Okta stock surges 30% following reassuring quarter on growth and margins
Okta sparked a sharp resurgence of interest on the stock market after a quarterly release deemed reassuring, in a cybersecurity sector where investors are increasingly discriminating between sustainable growth, profitability, and credible exposure to artificial intelligence. The stock soared approximately 30% the day after the results, driven by revenue that exceeded expectations and adjusted profitability that came in better than anticipated.
In Q1 2027, Okta recorded revenue of $765m, up 11% y-o-y: $751.8m expected by the consensus. Adjusted EPS reached $0.91, above the $0.85 anticipated. Subscription revenue grew at the same pace to $750m, while the free cash flow margin stood at 35.5%.
The California-based group, an independent specialist in identity and access management, provides companies with tools to secure connections for employees, customers, developers, applications, and now artificial intelligence agents. Its model relies almost entirely on software subscriptions, which provides high revenue visibility but makes backlog indicators particularly closely watched.
The market reaction also reflects the stabilization of certain leading indicators. The net retention rate rose back to 107%, while customers generating more than $100,000 in annual contracts increased by 6%. However, Okta maintained a cautious tone, with growth expected at only 9% in Q2. Investors will therefore be monitoring the group's ability to convert its new identity products for AI agents into tangible revenue.
Okta, Inc. is an independent identity partner. The Company's Okta Platform and Auth0 Platform enable its customers to securely connect the right people to the right technologies and services at the right time. It offers independent and neutral cloud-based identity solutions that allow customers to integrate with nearly any application, service or cloud that they choose through its platforms. Organizations use the Company's platforms to securely access a wide range of cloud, mobile, web and Software-as-a-Service applications, on-premises servers, application programming interfaces, IT infrastructure providers, and services from a multitude of devices. Developers leverage its Okta Platform and Auth0 Platform to securely and efficiently embed identity for both human users and, increasingly, AI agents into the software they build. Auth0 for AI Agents enables developers to leverage the Auth0 Platform to secure and scale agentic applications from pilot to production.
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