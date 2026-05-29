Okta, Inc. is an independent identity partner. The Company's Okta Platform and Auth0 Platform enable its customers to securely connect the right people to the right technologies and services at the right time. It offers independent and neutral cloud-based identity solutions that allow customers to integrate with nearly any application, service or cloud that they choose through its platforms. Organizations use the Company's platforms to securely access a wide range of cloud, mobile, web and Software-as-a-Service applications, on-premises servers, application programming interfaces, IT infrastructure providers, and services from a multitude of devices. Developers leverage its Okta Platform and Auth0 Platform to securely and efficiently embed identity for both human users and, increasingly, AI agents into the software they build. Auth0 for AI Agents enables developers to leverage the Auth0 Platform to secure and scale agentic applications from pilot to production.