Revenue for the cybersecurity specialist rose 11% y-o-y, while net income reached $74m, up from $62m a year earlier. CEO Todd McKinnon explained that the rapid development of AI agents is intensifying corporate requirements for authentication and digital identity security. According to McKinnon, enterprises are primarily beginning to lay the groundwork for large-scale AI deployment, which is expected to provide long-term support for security infrastructure demand.

Okta is notably investing in offerings such as "Okta for AI Agents" and "Net-zero for AI Agents" to address emerging needs related to autonomous software agents. Cybersecurity concerns surrounding AI systems have intensified in recent weeks, particularly following warnings regarding Anthropic's Mythos model. For the current quarter, Okta forecasts revenue broadly in line with market expectations, while its forward-looking remaining performance obligations (RPO) exceeded analysts' projections.