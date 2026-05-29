Okta Surges as Agentic AI Momentum Drives Earnings Beat
Okta delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street estimates, fueled by robust demand for its digital identity management solutions amid the rise of agentic artificial intelligence. The group reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $765m, outperforming analysts' forecasts. Its shares rose about 12% in after-hours trading on Thursday and are up 8.5% in pre-market exchanges today.
Revenue for the cybersecurity specialist rose 11% y-o-y, while net income reached $74m, up from $62m a year earlier. CEO Todd McKinnon explained that the rapid development of AI agents is intensifying corporate requirements for authentication and digital identity security. According to McKinnon, enterprises are primarily beginning to lay the groundwork for large-scale AI deployment, which is expected to provide long-term support for security infrastructure demand.
Okta is notably investing in offerings such as "Okta for AI Agents" and "Net-zero for AI Agents" to address emerging needs related to autonomous software agents. Cybersecurity concerns surrounding AI systems have intensified in recent weeks, particularly following warnings regarding Anthropic's Mythos model. For the current quarter, Okta forecasts revenue broadly in line with market expectations, while its forward-looking remaining performance obligations (RPO) exceeded analysts' projections.
Okta, Inc. is an independent identity partner. The Company's Okta Platform and Auth0 Platform enable its customers to securely connect the right people to the right technologies and services at the right time. It offers independent and neutral cloud-based identity solutions that allow customers to integrate with nearly any application, service or cloud that they choose through its platforms. Organizations use the Company's platforms to securely access a wide range of cloud, mobile, web and Software-as-a-Service applications, on-premises servers, application programming interfaces, IT infrastructure providers, and services from a multitude of devices. Developers leverage its Okta Platform and Auth0 Platform to securely and efficiently embed identity for both human users and, increasingly, AI agents into the software they build. Auth0 for AI Agents enables developers to leverage the Auth0 Platform to secure and scale agentic applications from pilot to production.
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