Okta, the guardian of digital identities and the future control tower for AI agents
In the all-digital era, the question is no longer only what companies do, but who is allowed to do what, where and when. Behind every click, every login, every software agent acting autonomously lies a central challenge: identity. This is precisely where Okta has established itself as a cornerstone of the global digital infrastructure, often invisible to the end user but absolutely critical for organizations.
Okta, Inc. is an independent identity provider company. The Company's Okta Identity Platform is an independent and neutral cloud-based identity solution that allows its customers to integrate with nearly any application, service or cloud that they choose through its secure platform and cloud infrastructure. Its Workforce Identity Cloud is used as the central system for an organizationâs connectivity, access, authentication and identity lifecycle management needs spanning all of its users, technology and applications. Its Workforce Identity products include Universal Directory, Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, API Access Management, Access Gateway, Advanced Server Access and Okta Identity Governance. The Companyâs Customer Identity products include Universal Login, Attack Protection, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.