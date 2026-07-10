The order book therefore stood at €14.8m as of June 30, 2026, stable compared with March 31, 2026.

Over the semester, the group, which specializes in individual and collective energy self-consumption, reported a cash position of €1.9m.

Over the coming months, the company plans to sustain its commercial momentum with its new partners and benefit from the rollout of its cost-savings plan, with the aim of returning to positive EBITDA from February 2027.