The order book therefore stood at €14.8m as of June 30, 2026, stable compared with March 31, 2026.
Over the semester, the group, which specializes in individual and collective energy self-consumption, reported a cash position of €1.9m.
Over the coming months, the company plans to sustain its commercial momentum with its new partners and benefit from the rollout of its cost-savings plan, with the aim of returning to positive EBITDA from February 2027.
Okwind Group: first-half revenue down 51%
In the first half of 2026, Okwind Group posted revenue of €6.5m, down 51% year over year. In total, firm orders for the semester came to €9.9m, including €9.7m from BtoB customers. They were driven by the new indirect sales channel as an equipment supplier, which accounted for 11.4% of orders, and the new trackers + BESS product offering, which already represents 36.5% of orders.
Published on 07/10/2026 at 12:00 pm EDT
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