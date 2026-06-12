Okwind losses deepen in 2025 following revenue collapse

The company, which specializes in the design, manufacturing, and sale of intelligent energy generation and management systems, suffered a sharp decline in business in 2025. Revenue fell by more than half, dropping 58% to €23.8m, as falling electricity prices weighed on its primary markets, particularly agricultural operations and residential customers.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/12/2026 at 02:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This severe contraction in business led to a marked deterioration in profitability, with EBITDA falling to -€13.5m compared to +€0.5m a year earlier.



The financial results were further burdened by significant asset impairments, including a total goodwill impairment of €5.0m. Ultimately, the group reported a net loss of €26.8m, compared to a loss of €3.6m in 2024.