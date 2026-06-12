This severe contraction in business led to a marked deterioration in profitability, with EBITDA falling to -€13.5m compared to +€0.5m a year earlier.

The financial results were further burdened by significant asset impairments, including a total goodwill impairment of €5.0m. Ultimately, the group reported a net loss of €26.8m, compared to a loss of €3.6m in 2024.