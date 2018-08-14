ole : Completes Acquisition of Dan Hill Songs and Masters Including Iconic “Sometimes When We Touch”

Today, August 14, ole, the world's fastest-growing independent music publishing and rights management company, is pleased to announce that it has concluded the acquisition of the publishing and writer’s share of legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Dan Hill including his worldwide hit, “Sometimes When We Touch”, originally recorded by Hill and covered by numerous artists including: Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, Donny Osmond, Bonnie Tyler, Barry Manilow, and World Champion Boxer, Manny Pacquiao. ole previously acquired the master recordings for Dan Hill’s first four albums which included “Sometimes When We Touch” in December 2017. The deal also includes Hill’s songs recorded by other artists such as “Seduces Me” by Celine Dion and “I Do (Cherish You)” by 98 Degrees, in addition to all unexploited works including those stored with the Canadian Archives.

“ole is privileged to work with Dan Hill and his important song legacy including the iconic “Sometimes When We Touch,” said ole’s CEO, Robert Ott. “We will work to bring Dan’s songs to an even wider audience.”

“I'm thrilled and honored to have ole own and represent my songs. I'm extremely fortunate,” commented Dan Hill.

Dan Hill is a celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter having won five Juno Awards, the Harold Moon Award (Canadian Lifetime Songwriting Achievement Award), and a Grammy Award for his co-production credits on Celine Dion’s ‘Falling Into You’ album. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male for “Sometimes When We Touch”. Hill has had his songs recorded by many artists spanning multiple musical genres including: Celine Dion, Britney Spears, 98 Degrees, The Backstreet Boys, Michael Bolton, and Alan Jackson, to name only a few.

Originally released as a single from the album ‘Longer Fuse’ in 1977, “Sometimes When We Touch" is now closing in on 5 million spins in the US alone. Dan Hill wrote the lyrics and was assisted in the music by Barry Mann. It was Hill's biggest hit, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at #1 on the RPM Singles Chart, and led to appearances on The Merv Griffin and The Mike Douglas Shows.

About ole

ole is one of the world's foremost rights management companies with investments of over $550M in music intellectual property (IP). Founded in 2004, with operations in Toronto, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and London, ole is engaged in IP acquisitions, creative development, and worldwide rights management. The ole catalog includes over 55,000 songs and 60,000 hours of TV and film music across all genres. Copyrights under ole's control include songs recorded by artists such: as the Backstreet Boys, Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Madonna, Michael Jackson, One Direction, Rihanna, Rush, Taylor Swift, and Timbaland.

ole controls substantial A/V music and secondary rights including catalogs from: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Entertainment One, MGM, Miramax, Nelvana, and Nu Image/Millennium, as well as an extensive production music library of over 750,000 tracks including: JINGLE PUNKS, Cavendish MUSIC, 5 ALARM MUSIC, MusicBox, Nelvana Production Music, Auracle, and Cue. In September 2016, ole acquired rights management company COMPACT MEDIA – which manages Audio-Visual Secondary Rights for more than 700 clients around the world – in a major deal that furthers ole's commitment to delivering leading-edge IP rights management services across the globe.

ole is committed to the creative development of its 150+ staff songwriters, legacy writers, and composers and adding value to our catalogs and client catalogs. Current ole writers include: Timbaland, Tyler Farr, Chris Janson, Josh Dorr, Gord Bamford, Brett Jones, Jeremy Stover, Phil O'Donnell, Jordan Davis, and Ian Thornley. ole has ongoing ventures with Last Gang Publishing, Roots Three Music, Jackoby Publishing, and most recently, ole-Bluestone Publishing, ole's venture with global hitmaker, Timbaland. ole's legacy catalogs and writers include: Rush, Max Webster, Coney Hatch, and Ian Thomas.

ole also operates a robust label services arm under the umbrella of ole label group. The division includes: anthem, the label home of: Rush, Big Wreck, Ian Fletcher Thornley, Steven Page and The Tea Party; anthem LEGACY, which houses legendary catalogues by such artists as: Stompin' Tom Connors, Max Webster, Lighthouse and Ian Thomas, and red dot, which has released, developed and up-streamed artists including: Haley Reinhart, George Canyon, Austin Jenckes, Josh Dorr, Sam Grow, Maddison Krebs and Jordan Davis.

ole digital is a full YouTube MCN partner for all media with over 17 billion views across publishing, masters and A/V to date.

For more information visit: www.majorlyindie.com.

