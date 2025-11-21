Solutions30 has announced the appointment of Olivier Domergue as a member of its Management Board, where he will be responsible for performance. He will officially assume his new role on January 1, 2026, at which point he will step down from the Supervisory Board.

Within the Management Board, Olivier Domergue's primary mission will be to drive improvements in the group's operational and financial performance, working closely with all senior management teams.

A specialist in multi-technical services, Domergue previously served as CEO of Spie France, where he led an ambitious transformation plan, resulting in 'cash generation at the highest level in the industry.'