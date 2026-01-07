Omer-Decugis Announces Creation of Joint Venture with PrepWorld
Omer-Decugis, a specialist in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables based in Rungis, and PrepWorld, the UK leader in prepared fresh fruit, have announced the creation of a joint venture called PrepWorld France, owned equally by both partners.
The new entity will be located at the French partner's upcoming logistics platform in Dunkerque-Port. The objective is to accelerate the development of the fresh-cut fruit market in France, with a broader ambition to serve major European markets.
The French market for fresh-cut fruit, estimated at around 200 million euros, has shown consistent year-on-year growth. In France, each resident consumes approximately 124 kg of fresh fruit annually, or 351 g per person per day, and demand for ready-to-eat products is increasing, giving this market strong growth potential.
Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group specialized in providing fresh fruit and vegetables, especially exotic varieties, to European consumers.
Present across the entire value chain, from production to import, and possessing specific expertise in ripening, the group markets its fruit, sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, to all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, institutional and commercial catering etc.).
