Omer-Decugis Announces Creation of Joint Venture with PrepWorld

Omer-Decugis, a specialist in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables based in Rungis, and PrepWorld, the UK leader in prepared fresh fruit, have announced the creation of a joint venture called PrepWorld France, owned equally by both partners.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/07/2026 at 02:39 am EST

The new entity will be located at the French partner's upcoming logistics platform in Dunkerque-Port. The objective is to accelerate the development of the fresh-cut fruit market in France, with a broader ambition to serve major European markets.



The French market for fresh-cut fruit, estimated at around 200 million euros, has shown consistent year-on-year growth. In France, each resident consumes approximately 124 kg of fresh fruit annually, or 351 g per person per day, and demand for ready-to-eat products is increasing, giving this market strong growth potential.