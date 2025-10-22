On Tuesday evening, Omnicom reported adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the Q3 2025 up 10.3% to $2.24, above consensus, and an adjusted EBITA margin up 0.1 point to 16.1%.



The communications group's revenues rose 4% to $4.04bn, including organic growth of 2.6% driven by the United States (+4.6%), Latin America (+27.3%), the United Kingdom (+3.7%) and the Middle East-Africa region (+5.9%). "



"We expect to complete the acquisition of Interpublic next month,' said CEO John Wren, who 'is already seeing strong momentum with significant new contracts won by both companies'.



'Our increased ability to generate revenue growth, operate more efficiently, and generate healthy free cash flow only strengthens our confidence in the future,' he continues.