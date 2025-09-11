Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: Germany's producer price index, the European Central Bank's decision on interest rates, the consumer price index, new jobless claims, and the federal budget balance in the United States. See the full agenda here.
- Dollar index: 97,67
- Gold: $3,635
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $66.17 (WTI) $62.36
- United States 10 years: 4.051%
- BITCOIN: $113,765
In corporate news:
- Alibaba – The Chinese e-commerce group announced Thursday its plan to raise $3.2 billion through the sale of a zero-coupon convertible bond to finance international expansion and strengthen its cloud business.
- Boeing – Boeing Defense and the machinists’ union reached a tentative agreement to end a five-week strike in the St. Louis, Missouri region, union officials said Wednesday.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill – The company plans to expand into Asia next year by opening restaurants in South Korea and Singapore, extending its global presence as U.S. consumer spending on dining out weakens.
- Coupang – The South Korean e-commerce firm on Wednesday won dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders during and after its 2021 New York IPO.
- Grabagun – The firearms retailer, backed by Donald Trump Jr., rose 3%.
- Hubbell – The electrical equipment maker announced Wednesday that its CFO, Bill Sperry, will step down and be replaced by Joseph Capozzoli effective January 1, 2026.
- Jpmorgan Chase – The bank is accelerating hiring in its corporate banking division across the Asia-Pacific region and aims to increase staff by 20% next year as part of its regional growth strategy, senior executives told Reuters.
- Netflix – The company announced Wednesday that Eunice Kim, chief product officer since 2023, will leave, with chief technology officer Elizabeth Stone assuming the role on an interim basis.
- Oracle – The stock gained another 1.6% in premarket trading after soaring 36% Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage increase since 1992, driven by surging demand from artificial intelligence companies for its cloud services.
- Outdoor Holding – The firearms company gained 3.3%.
- Potbelly – RaceTrac agreed Wednesday to buy the sandwich chain for about $566 million, an unusual move for a convenience store operator.
- Smith & Wesson Brands – The firearms manufacturer rose 4.7%.
- Starbucks – Carlyle Group and EQT, alongside HongShan Capital Group and Boyu Capital, are preparing final offers to acquire a majority stake in Starbucks’ China operations, five sources close to the matter said.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Affirm Holdings: Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $72 to $95.
- Atlassian: Guggenheim initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $225.
- AutoZone: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from $3,916 to $4,510.
- AvalonBay Communities: Truist Securities upgrades from hold to buy but lowers the price target from $224 to $218.
- Carnival: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $30 to $40.
- Cencora: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $330 to $340.
- Chewy: Deutsche Bank upgrades from hold to buy with a price target raised from $38 to $45.
- Comfort Systems USA: William Blair maintains its outperform rating.
- Core & Main: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from $68 to $60.
- Coterra Energy: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from $38 to $34.
- DraftKings: MoffettNathanson LLC maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $58 to $60.
- Eaton: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $385 to $400.
- EMCOR Group: William Blair maintains its outperform rating.
- Exact Sciences: Craig-Hallum maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $65 to $85.
- FedEx: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $275 to $270.
- GitLab: Guggenheim initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $70.
- Lululemon Athletica: HSBC downgrades from buy to hold and lowers the price target from $275 to $175.
- Nvidia: D.A. Davidson upgrades from neutral to buy with a raised price target from $195 to $210.
- Oracle: CITIC Securities Co. Ltd maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $200 to $298.
- Reddit: William O’Neil & Co. Incorporated maintains its buy rating.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Barclays upgrades from equal weight to overweight and raises the price target from $490 to $550.