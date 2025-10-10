Are equity markets pulling back to better jump, or are they afraid of being caught speeding? Whatever the answer, the week has been marked by a certain wait-and-see attitude ahead of the arrival of the first big batch of quarterly results.

Western stock markets were uninspired yesterday. Most lost a little ground, but without much conviction. Investors are reluctant to sell, but they lack arguments to continue pushing stocks higher. The Fed's rate cut is already priced in, which means that any unpleasant surprises from the US central bank, such as a pause in monetary easing due to rising inflation, would be poorly received. And a little wait-and-see attitude won't hurt before the real kick-off of the third-quarter corporate earnings season next week. The market has a positive outlook on what is to come. But for tangible reasons: analysts have recently revised their earnings projections upwards, at least for US companies. However, after the huge bullish rally of the last six months, it is better to see it to believe it. This explains the mixed mood, which gives me the opportunity to talk about something else. No, not gold, I can't take any more of that. But silver.

The price of silver briefly touched the mythical USD 50 mark yesterday. I say mythical because it has only happened once before, in 1980, the era of Magnum's moustache, shoulder pads, and when Walkmans were the height of technology.. And even then, it was due to a speculative story emblematic of that era: Silver Thursday, which I will try to summarise without making this column too long.

In the late 1970s, Nelson Bunker and William Herbert Hunt, heirs to a Texan oil empire and clearly uninspired by government bonds, decided that silver metal was the best insurance against inflation, the Fed and the spectre of a confiscatory government. As a result, they threw themselves into silver metal with physical bullion and futures contracts. Thanks to the leverage offered by their banks, they ended up controlling an indecent portion of the global supply (about a third of the market, excluding government holdings, according to several sources).

Between 1973 and early 1980, the price of silver rose from $1.50 to nearly $50 an ounce. Yes, thirty times. The Hunts, propelled by leverage that would make even the most brainless trader pale, created a bubble all by themselves. The market became a caricature of itself: industrial demand collapsed, regulators sounded the alarm, and COMEX, the New York precious metals market, finally tightened the screws by imposing leverage limits and minimum margin requirements. In other words, the game was over.

Silver collapsed by half in a matter of days, with a memorable plunge on 27 March 1980, dubbed Silver Thursday. The Hunts no longer had deep enough pockets to meet margin calls. Their positions were liquidated in a hurry, precipitating a spectacular crash. They ended up ruined, in debt, and convicted of market manipulation.

So much for Friday's history lesson, hoping I haven't oversimplified things too much.

Meanwhile, gold and oil lost some ground as the risk premium in the Middle East eased. Israel began implementing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza after reaching an agreement with Hamas.

There was also a slight easing of tensions between Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held talks without reaching a trade agreement, at least not officially yet.

On the foreign exchange market, the sharp rebound in the dollar was confirmed. The United States also carried out a curious operation to support the Argentine peso, to come to the rescue of Javier Milei. Curious not because of the support, but because such an operation in favour of another economy is rare enough to be noteworthy.

On the political front, Democrats and Republicans continue to blame each other for the shutdown in the United States. It is the ninth day of deadlock across the Atlantic.

France should have a new head of the executive branch in the coming hours. We do not yet know who it will be.

On the Asia-Pacific markets, Japan ended the week with a sharp decline (0.8%), followed by China (-1.5%) and Hong Kong (-1.5%). Australia fell more moderately (-0.1%), while India and Taiwan rose 0.4% and 0.8% respectively during the session. South Korea, after a series of public holidays, jumped 1.6% thanks to the contribution of its technology sector. Europe is slightly bullish:

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the producer price index in Germany; the hourly wage rate for permanent employees in Canada; in the United States, the University of Michigan sentiment index and the federal budget balance. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.33

: US$1.33 Gold : US$3,970.29

: US$3,970.29 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$64.88

: US$64.88 United States 10 years : 4.13%

: 4.13% BITCOIN: US$121,711

In corporate news:

AstraZeneca increases investment to $4.5 billion for a new manufacturing facility in Virginia.

increases investment to $4.5 billion for a new manufacturing facility in Virginia. EasyJet workers agree to a two-year pay deal with salary increases from 5% to 21.58%.

workers agree to a two-year pay deal with salary increases from 5% to 21.58%. Shell was authorized by US government to develop an offshore gas field in Venezuela with Trinidad and Tobago.

authorized by US government to develop an offshore gas field in Venezuela with Trinidad and Tobago. BP plc wins arbitration against Venture Global over disputed LNG cargoes.

wins arbitration against Venture Global over disputed LNG cargoes. Atrium Ljungberg exceeds Q3 2025 financial expectations with SEK 736 million rental income.

exceeds Q3 2025 financial expectations with SEK 736 million rental income. NGS Group applies to delist from Nasdaq Stockholm to switch to NGM Nordic SME.

applies to delist from Nasdaq Stockholm to switch to NGM Nordic SME. ISS signs a new service agreement in Turkey valued at 100 million Danish kronor annually.

signs a new service agreement in Turkey valued at 100 million Danish kronor annually. OpenAI raises competition concerns with EU regulators.

Microsoft faces a Microsoft 365 outage impacting thousands of users.

faces a Microsoft 365 outage impacting thousands of users. Levi Strauss & Co. reports strong Q3 2025 financial results, revising full-year forecasts upward.

reports strong Q3 2025 financial results, revising full-year forecasts upward. Applied Digital Corp surpasses fiscal Q1 2026 revenue estimates due to AI demand and HPC hosting gains.

surpasses fiscal Q1 2026 revenue estimates due to AI demand and HPC hosting gains. 7-Eleven experiences a 4.8% year-over-year decline in Q2 fiscal 2025 same-store fuel volume.

