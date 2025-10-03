ETFs continue their spectacular rise, boosted by record inflows, increased diversification, and the rise of active management. With over $11.5 trillion in assets under management in mid-2025, these listed funds are establishing themselves as the essential tool for modern investing.

Since their creation in 1993, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced spectacular growth, rising from $2.1 trillion in assets under management in 2015 to $11.5 trillion in mid-2025 (according to data from the Investment Company Institute). This momentum is driven by increasing diversification of offerings, accelerated adoption by individuals, and strong interest from professionals. Liquidity and low fees explain this success, reinforced by a sense of transparency, even if it is sometimes misplaced.

There are an estimated 14,000 ETFs (including ETPs) listed worldwide, although this number fluctuates depending on the source due to rapid creation/disappearance and different versions of the same product. MarketScreener's ETF selection tool lists just over 10,000 ETFs from all regions of the world.

Initially synonymous with passive management, ETFs have undergone a significant transformation with the rise of active ETFs since regulatory liberalization in the US in 2019. Currently, between 1,900 and 2,000 listed ETFs are actively managed, with assets under management estimated at $1.1 trillion.

ETFs have become the universal garment of modern investment: simple, adaptable, and robust. Like Levi's jeans in industrial America. This is shown in the chart published a few days ago by Bank of America, based on data from EPFR.

Since 2010, i.e. in roughly 15 years, equity ETFs have attracted a cumulative $6.2 trillion. At the same time, traditional long-only equity funds (positioned to buy) have lost $3.1 trillion. In the last two weeks of September, equity ETFs gained an additional $122bn, the second-highest amount in history in 15 days after the record set in December 2024.

This shows two things:

First, that investors continue to abandon traditional management in favor of index management.

Second, despite last week's slight dip, investors are still buying stocks left and right.

What are the world's largest ETFs?

Currently, the world's largest ETF is the Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO), with $762.3bn in assets under management as of August 31 (and even more at the beginning of October). It is ahead of its BlackRock counterpart, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), with $703.8bn in assets under management as of October 2.

The largest bond ETF, the Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND), has $136.5bn in assets under management.