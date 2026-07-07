For several years, US markets had gotten us used to heavy concentration around a handful of mega caps. But the rally is starting to broaden.

At half way through 2026, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are running neck and neck, both up 10% YTD. Over the past five years, the Dow Jones has beaten the S&P 500 only once. That was in 2022, a tough year for all indexes.

In recent weeks, the Dow Jones has clearly retaken the lead. The index keeps setting records, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are below their early June highs. A very good indicator of this rotation is the rise in upside participation.

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68% of S&P 500 stocks are above their 200-day moving average. Source: Bloomberg

Rotation. Or not.

Even though AI remains the central theme, it is producing mixed outcomes for tech. Investors love semiconductors, but are questioning the ability of the hyperscalers to earn an adequate return on their investments.

In a recent report, Goldman Sachs said it expects cumulative AI-related capital spending of $5,300bn between 2025 and 2030 for Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.

The hyperscalers have fallen behind since early May. Source: Bloomberg

But investors are still, more than ever, playing the AI theme. Now they are gaining exposure to it through energy, utilities, and industry. After all, it is not enough to buy chips, you have to build the data centers, supply them with power, cool them... That's why Caterpillar is the Dow Jones's best performer in 2026.

What next?

Many banks have a price target of 8,000 points or more by year-end. The broadening of the rally is one of the key elements behind that target. If the S&P 500 closes the year above that symbolic level, it would be the fourth year of gains of more than 15% for the index.

And despite the steady rise in indexes over several years, valuations are still reasonable. The S&P 500 is trading at a little over 20x earnings, roughly in line with its 5-year average (19.9x).

Still, those valuations rest on sharply rising earnings estimates. According to Bloomberg, analysts are looking for 25% EPS growth this year. Any disappointment during the next earnings season, which begins next week, therefore risks being punished severely.