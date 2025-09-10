On the agenda today: the CPI in China; in the United States, the final demand of the PPI, wholesale inventories, and DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.35
- Gold: US$3,641.5
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$66.98
- United States 10 years: 4.09%
- BITCOIN: US$111,617
In corporate news:
- Ben & Jerry's disrupts Unilever's ice cream division investor meeting.
- The new CEO of Kering plans to present his strategic plan in the first half of 2026.
- Le Parisien employees urge LVMH not to sell the newspaper to Vincent Bolloré.
- Alstom will supply NJ Transit with 200 additional carriages and 12 locomotives for a total of €1 billion.
- Sanofi's Tzield approved in China as the first background treatment for adult and paediatric patients with stage 2 type 1 diabetes.
- GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the design of tanks for a floating LNG unit.
- Rubis confirms its 2025 targets despite the unfavourable impact of the falling dollar.
- Compagnie Chargeurs Invest announces that its subsidiary Museum Studio is entering into exclusive discussions to acquire, operate and develop Chaplin's World worldwide.
- CVC Capital Partners, InPost, JDE Peet's, Just Eat Takeaway and Warehouses De Pauw will enter the AEX at the expense of AMG Critical Materials, Flow Traders, Hal Trust, Havas and Pharming.
- Novo Nordisk will cut 9,000 jobs, including 5,000 in Denmark, to save money. The group is revising its targets downwards.
- The CEO of Rheinmetall envisages a ‘one-stop shop’ for Europe's defence needs.
- Volkswagen plans to invest €1 billion in AI by 2030.
- Galderma launches Alastin in China.
- Bâloise improves its profit and turnover in the first half of the year.
- Puig posts a net profit of €275 million in H1.
- Athens International Airport's adjusted basic profit falls by 0.6% in the first half of the year.
- Addtech acquires German company Innovatek.
- Oracle surges 28% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.
- GameStop gains 6% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.
- Apple launches its iPhone 17 and an ultra-thin model, without any AI revolution.
- Microsoft will update its flexible working policy by moving to three days a week in the office. Microsoft is turning to Anthropic AI to reduce its dependence on OpenAI, according to The Information.
- Arm Holding unveils a new generation of mobile chips optimised for AI.
- Despite federal mediation, negotiations at Boeing fail again.
- Robinhood launches a social trading network.
- Block wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit related to Cash App security breach in 2021.
- Accenture acquires IAMConcepts.
- Klarna has set the price for its US IPO at $40, above the initial range ($35 to $37), valuing the fintech company at $15.1 billion.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Relx Plc: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from underperform with a price target raised from USD 49.60 to USD 60.30.
- Hsbc Holdings Plc: Mediobanca upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 920 to GBX 1150.
- Anglo American Plc: Berenberg upgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from GBX 1900 to GBX 2300.
- Auto Trader Group Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 680 to GBX 710.
- Rightmove Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 775 to GBX 815.
- Haleon Plc: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 415 to GBX 440.
- International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.a.: DBS Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 3.80 to GBP 4.40.
- Rio Tinto Plc: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 4800 to GBX 5000.
- Raspberry Pi Holdings Plc: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 460 to GBX 420.
- Interparfums: Mediobanca maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 55 to EUR 48.
- Barry Callebaut Ag: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from CHF 875 to CHF 1050.
- Hellofresh Se: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from EUR 11 to EUR 9.