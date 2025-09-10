Markets remain buoyed by expectations of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, widely anticipated at next week’s policy meeting. Yesterday’s sharply downward revision to US job creation figures—part of a routine labour market data update—only reinforced this scenario. Today’s PPI data and tomorrow’s August inflation print are now eagerly awaited to confirm, or perhaps even extend, the narrative. Unlike the relatively muted start to the week, however, the newsflow is now considerably denser.

On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi have agreed to fast-track talks aimed at resolving the escalating trade tensions between their countries. The US currently levies a 50% tariff on most Indian imports. In Europe, tensions flared after Poland was forced to temporarily shut down Warsaw airport to intercept Russian drones that had violated its airspace during an attack on western Ukraine. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Washington expressed dismay over an Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Qatar—a close US ally.

In macroeconomic developments, Lisa Cook may prove harder to “cook” than expected—if you'll pardon the polyglot culinary pun. A federal judge has temporarily blocked her dismissal from the Federal Reserve Board by President Trump, arguing that the fraud allegations put forward are not yet sufficient grounds for removal. It’s a modest victory for the Powell camp at the Fed, which remains locked in a fierce battle against the Trump administration’s creeping encroachment on the institution’s independence.

In corporate news, US tech reasserted its dominance yesterday. Apple held its customary autumn event to unveil new products, most notably the iPhone 17. Reviewers showed particular enthusiasm for the iPhone 17 Air, a sleek and ultra-thin model. However, the company continues to lag when it comes to AI. While analysts were impressed, investors were less so: Apple shares dropped 1.5% after the presentation, signalling a lukewarm reception, primarily due to its ongoing AI shortcomings.

Oracle, on the other hand, appears to have no such troubles. Arguably the day’s headline story on Wall Street, the software behemoth stunned the market with its quarterly earnings release. For the uninitiated, Oracle is something of a tech dinosaur, founded in 1977—a year after Apple and two years after Microsoft. A far cry from TikTok and OpenAI. With a current valuation of $680 billion, Oracle ranks as the 12th largest US company. But when markets open at 3:30pm UK time, that figure could climb to around $860 billion, propelling it into the top 10 and leapfrogging both Walmart and JPMorgan. That’s because the stock surged 28% in after-hours trading following its Q1 fiscal results (Oracle’s somewhat eccentric fiscal year begins on June 1, for the accounting enthusiasts among you).

Why such euphoria? The company revealed a staggering surge in its order backlog, providing unprecedented forward visibility. And when I say staggering, I mean it: up 360%, reaching $455 billion in orders (yes, that’s billion with a “b”). The cherry on top? This explosive growth—largely unanticipated by analysts—is driven in part by cloud server rentals, with related revenues expected to soar from $10 billion in 2025 to over $140 billion by 2030. You guessed it: all thanks to AI applications. Oracle has clearly ticked both the hypergrowth and AI boxes this past quarter—hence the market’s spectacular reaction. Given Oracle’s size, one can easily imagine the ripple effects across Wall Street indices. The news also re-energises the narrative around the long-term viability of AI investments. To quote sector specialist Martin Peers of The Information, it demonstrates just how profoundly AI-related contracts can reshape a business—even one previously considered a second-tier player in the cloud arena.

Alongside what promises to be a buoyant US market open, today’s main event is the swearing-in of Emmanuel Macron’s latest “disposable” Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, and the release of US Producer Price Index data at 2:30pm UK time.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the mood was equally upbeat. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8%, India’s NIFTY rose 0.5%, and Australia’s ASX added 0.4%. Gains were even stronger in Hong Kong (+1%), Taiwan (+1.4%), and South Korea, where the KOSPI rallied 2% on the back of Oracle’s results and rumours of local stock market reform. European futures suggest a broadly positive open.

Today's Economic Highlights:

On the agenda today: the CPI in China; in the United States, the final demand of the PPI, wholesale inventories, and DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

  • GBP / USD: US$1.35
  • Gold: US$3,641.5
  • Crude Oil (BRENT): US$66.98
  • United States 10 years: 4.09%
  • BITCOIN: US$111,617

In corporate news:

  • Ben & Jerry's disrupts Unilever's ice cream division investor meeting.
  • The new CEO of Kering plans to present his strategic plan in the first half of 2026.
  • Le Parisien employees urge LVMH not to sell the newspaper to Vincent Bolloré.
  • Alstom will supply NJ Transit with 200 additional carriages and 12 locomotives for a total of €1 billion.
  • Sanofi's Tzield approved in China as the first background treatment for adult and paediatric patients with stage 2 type 1 diabetes.
  • GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the design of tanks for a floating LNG unit.
  • Rubis confirms its 2025 targets despite the unfavourable impact of the falling dollar.
  • Compagnie Chargeurs Invest announces that its subsidiary Museum Studio is entering into exclusive discussions to acquire, operate and develop Chaplin's World worldwide.
  • CVC Capital Partners, InPost, JDE Peet's, Just Eat Takeaway and Warehouses De Pauw will enter the AEX at the expense of AMG Critical Materials, Flow Traders, Hal Trust, Havas and Pharming.
  • Novo Nordisk will cut 9,000 jobs, including 5,000 in Denmark, to save money. The group is revising its targets downwards.
  • The CEO of Rheinmetall envisages a ‘one-stop shop’ for Europe's defence needs.
  • Volkswagen plans to invest €1 billion in AI by 2030.
  • Galderma launches Alastin in China.
  • Bâloise improves its profit and turnover in the first half of the year.
  • Puig posts a net profit of €275 million in H1.
  • Athens International Airport's adjusted basic profit falls by 0.6% in the first half of the year.
  • Addtech acquires German company Innovatek.
  • Oracle surges 28% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.
  • GameStop gains 6% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.
  • Apple launches its iPhone 17 and an ultra-thin model, without any AI revolution.
  • Microsoft will update its flexible working policy by moving to three days a week in the office. Microsoft is turning to Anthropic AI to reduce its dependence on OpenAI, according to The Information.
  • Arm Holding unveils a new generation of mobile chips optimised for AI.
  • Despite federal mediation, negotiations at Boeing fail again.
  • Robinhood launches a social trading network.
  • Block wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit related to Cash App security breach in 2021.
  • Accenture acquires IAMConcepts.
  • Klarna has set the price for its US IPO at $40, above the initial range ($35 to $37), valuing the fintech company at $15.1 billion.

