Markets remain buoyed by expectations of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, widely anticipated at next week’s policy meeting. Yesterday’s sharply downward revision to US job creation figures—part of a routine labour market data update—only reinforced this scenario. Today’s PPI data and tomorrow’s August inflation print are now eagerly awaited to confirm, or perhaps even extend, the narrative. Unlike the relatively muted start to the week, however, the newsflow is now considerably denser.

On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi have agreed to fast-track talks aimed at resolving the escalating trade tensions between their countries. The US currently levies a 50% tariff on most Indian imports. In Europe, tensions flared after Poland was forced to temporarily shut down Warsaw airport to intercept Russian drones that had violated its airspace during an attack on western Ukraine. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Washington expressed dismay over an Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Qatar—a close US ally.

In macroeconomic developments, Lisa Cook may prove harder to “cook” than expected—if you'll pardon the polyglot culinary pun. A federal judge has temporarily blocked her dismissal from the Federal Reserve Board by President Trump, arguing that the fraud allegations put forward are not yet sufficient grounds for removal. It’s a modest victory for the Powell camp at the Fed, which remains locked in a fierce battle against the Trump administration’s creeping encroachment on the institution’s independence.

In corporate news, US tech reasserted its dominance yesterday. Apple held its customary autumn event to unveil new products, most notably the iPhone 17. Reviewers showed particular enthusiasm for the iPhone 17 Air, a sleek and ultra-thin model. However, the company continues to lag when it comes to AI. While analysts were impressed, investors were less so: Apple shares dropped 1.5% after the presentation, signalling a lukewarm reception, primarily due to its ongoing AI shortcomings.

Oracle, on the other hand, appears to have no such troubles. Arguably the day’s headline story on Wall Street, the software behemoth stunned the market with its quarterly earnings release. For the uninitiated, Oracle is something of a tech dinosaur, founded in 1977—a year after Apple and two years after Microsoft. A far cry from TikTok and OpenAI. With a current valuation of $680 billion, Oracle ranks as the 12th largest US company. But when markets open at 3:30pm UK time, that figure could climb to around $860 billion, propelling it into the top 10 and leapfrogging both Walmart and JPMorgan. That’s because the stock surged 28% in after-hours trading following its Q1 fiscal results (Oracle’s somewhat eccentric fiscal year begins on June 1, for the accounting enthusiasts among you).

Why such euphoria? The company revealed a staggering surge in its order backlog, providing unprecedented forward visibility. And when I say staggering, I mean it: up 360%, reaching $455 billion in orders (yes, that’s billion with a “b”). The cherry on top? This explosive growth—largely unanticipated by analysts—is driven in part by cloud server rentals, with related revenues expected to soar from $10 billion in 2025 to over $140 billion by 2030. You guessed it: all thanks to AI applications. Oracle has clearly ticked both the hypergrowth and AI boxes this past quarter—hence the market’s spectacular reaction. Given Oracle’s size, one can easily imagine the ripple effects across Wall Street indices. The news also re-energises the narrative around the long-term viability of AI investments. To quote sector specialist Martin Peers of The Information, it demonstrates just how profoundly AI-related contracts can reshape a business—even one previously considered a second-tier player in the cloud arena.

Alongside what promises to be a buoyant US market open, today’s main event is the swearing-in of Emmanuel Macron’s latest “disposable” Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, and the release of US Producer Price Index data at 2:30pm UK time.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the mood was equally upbeat. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8%, India’s NIFTY rose 0.5%, and Australia’s ASX added 0.4%. Gains were even stronger in Hong Kong (+1%), Taiwan (+1.4%), and South Korea, where the KOSPI rallied 2% on the back of Oracle’s results and rumours of local stock market reform. European futures suggest a broadly positive open.