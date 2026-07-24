The conflict in the Middle East shows no sign of ending, while Brent crude has climbed back above $100 a barrel. The backdrop is weighing on equity markets. To make matters worse, several companies have been sharply punished following their latest earnings reports.

Every morning, the first thing I check is the oil price. Each new day brings another unwelcome surprise, and another move higher.

Yesterday, oil broke through the symbolic $100 mark for the first time since late May. The rally gathered pace this week after the Houthis entered the conflict and announced a blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Tensions show no sign of easing. Yesterday, Donald Trump warned that he would hold Iran responsible for the Houthis' actions. He also told Axios that the Iranians had "not suffered enough yet". Overnight, the US military carried out a third consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

The surge in energy prices loomed large over Thursday's European Central Bank meeting. The ECB left interest rates unchanged but kept the door open to a move in September. Markets are now pricing in two further rate rises this year. There has also been growing speculation in recent months that Christine Lagarde could step down before the end of her term. Yesterday, she said she intended to remain in the role at least until the end of the year.

The previous session was also marked by sharp sell-offs following second-quarter earnings. Alphabet fell 7% and Tesla slumped 14.5%, dragging heavily on US indices. The Nasdaq closed nearly 2% lower. In Europe, Nestle and Moncler both dropped 8%, Infineon lost 6%, while STMicroelectronics plunged 18%.

What makes the current market backdrop particularly unusual is that, despite the range of risks, especially geopolitical ones, equity markets remain close to record highs. Excluding a handful of exceptional cases, such as South Korea's KOSPI, most developed-market indices are still within 5% of their peaks.

The resilience of equities may simply reflect the lack of credible alternatives or genuine safe-haven assets. Gold would traditionally have been the first port of call. Yet it has failed to play that role for several months. After a burst of speculative buying at the start of the year, the metal has been trending lower since early March, despite the conflict in the Middle East.

Bonds do not appear to be providing much protection either. The correlation between equities and bonds is moving ever closer to 1. Put simply, bonds fall when equities fall, and rise when equities rise. Historically, however, the relationship has usually been negative, with gains in bonds helping to cushion losses in equities. This shift in correlation partly explains why investors are not piling into fixed income despite elevated yields. The yield on the 30-year US Treasury, for example, is at its highest level since 2007.

In other words, and at the risk of losing anyone who celebrated a little too enthusiastically last night in a thicket of correlation analysis, moving out of equities is no straightforward decision when there are so few assets offering genuine protection against risk.

While some were enjoying their evening, Intel was reporting its results. The US chipmaker reassured investors by delivering its strongest second-quarter growth in 15 years. Its shares rose 4% in after-hours trading. Today, investors will be watching earnings from American Express, NextEra Energy, Verizon and Volkswagen. On the macroeconomic front, PMI data from Europe and the United States will set the tone for the session.

Elsewhere in the news:

Donald Trump announced that Xi Jinping would visit the United States on 24 September.

The Trump administration imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods imported from 60 trading partners, including the European Union and China.

On today's agenda: the services and manufacturing PMIs in Japan; retail sales and PMIs in the United Kingdom; GfK consumer confidence and PMIs in Germany; PMIs in France and the Euro Area; the new housing price index in Canada; in the United States, PMIs and new home sales. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.331

: 1.331 Gold : 4,025.94

: 4,025.94 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 99.71

: 99.71 United States 10 years : 4.71%

: 4.71% BITCOIN: 65,235

In corporate news:

In the UK

HSBC sells its Singapore insurance business to Allianz for USD 2.1 billion.

BP plc returns non-essential personnel to Thunder Horse and Na Kika platforms.

Chile investigates Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine after water discharge from rains.

Main earnings of the day : discoverIE, FRP Advisory.

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