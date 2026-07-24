Every morning, the first thing I check is the oil price. Each new day brings another unwelcome surprise, and another move higher.
Yesterday, oil broke through the symbolic $100 mark for the first time since late May. The rally gathered pace this week after the Houthis entered the conflict and announced a blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Tensions show no sign of easing. Yesterday, Donald Trump warned that he would hold Iran responsible for the Houthis' actions. He also told Axios that the Iranians had "not suffered enough yet". Overnight, the US military carried out a third consecutive night of strikes on Iran.
The surge in energy prices loomed large over Thursday's European Central Bank meeting. The ECB left interest rates unchanged but kept the door open to a move in September. Markets are now pricing in two further rate rises this year. There has also been growing speculation in recent months that Christine Lagarde could step down before the end of her term. Yesterday, she said she intended to remain in the role at least until the end of the year.
The previous session was also marked by sharp sell-offs following second-quarter earnings. Alphabet fell 7% and Tesla slumped 14.5%, dragging heavily on US indices. The Nasdaq closed nearly 2% lower. In Europe, Nestle and Moncler both dropped 8%, Infineon lost 6%, while STMicroelectronics plunged 18%.
What makes the current market backdrop particularly unusual is that, despite the range of risks, especially geopolitical ones, equity markets remain close to record highs. Excluding a handful of exceptional cases, such as South Korea's KOSPI, most developed-market indices are still within 5% of their peaks.
The resilience of equities may simply reflect the lack of credible alternatives or genuine safe-haven assets. Gold would traditionally have been the first port of call. Yet it has failed to play that role for several months. After a burst of speculative buying at the start of the year, the metal has been trending lower since early March, despite the conflict in the Middle East.
Bonds do not appear to be providing much protection either. The correlation between equities and bonds is moving ever closer to 1. Put simply, bonds fall when equities fall, and rise when equities rise. Historically, however, the relationship has usually been negative, with gains in bonds helping to cushion losses in equities. This shift in correlation partly explains why investors are not piling into fixed income despite elevated yields. The yield on the 30-year US Treasury, for example, is at its highest level since 2007.
In other words, and at the risk of losing anyone who celebrated a little too enthusiastically last night in a thicket of correlation analysis, moving out of equities is no straightforward decision when there are so few assets offering genuine protection against risk.
While some were enjoying their evening, Intel was reporting its results. The US chipmaker reassured investors by delivering its strongest second-quarter growth in 15 years. Its shares rose 4% in after-hours trading. Today, investors will be watching earnings from American Express, NextEra Energy, Verizon and Volkswagen. On the macroeconomic front, PMI data from Europe and the United States will set the tone for the session.
Elsewhere in the news:
- Donald Trump announced that Xi Jinping would visit the United States on 24 September.
- The Trump administration imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods imported from 60 trading partners, including the European Union and China.
On today's agenda: the services and manufacturing PMIs in Japan; retail sales and PMIs in the United Kingdom; GfK consumer confidence and PMIs in Germany; PMIs in France and the Euro Area; the new housing price index in Canada; in the United States, PMIs and new home sales. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: 1.331
- Gold: 4,025.94
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 99.71
- United States 10 years: 4.71%
- BITCOIN: 65,235
In corporate news:
In the UK
- HSBC sells its Singapore insurance business to Allianz for USD 2.1 billion.
- BP plc returns non-essential personnel to Thunder Horse and Na Kika platforms.
- Chile investigates Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine after water discharge from rains.
- Main earnings of the day : discoverIE, FRP Advisory.
Around the world
In Europe
- RBC adjusts Nestlé model after H1 earnings, maintains Sector Perform rating.
- Siemens signs partnership with HD Hyundai for US shipyard modernization.
- TotalEnergies beats Q2 consensus and raises dividend.
- SAP Q2 adjusted non-IFRS revenue and earnings rise, but operating profit outlook lowered due to acquisitions.
- Air Liquide to invest over USD 150 million to supply gases to a memory chip maker.
- Enel boosts output and strengthens capacity in the first half.
- Eni and Saipem launch a new gas hub in Indonesia.
- STMicroelectronics lowers Q3 revenue guidance below expectations.
- UniCredit steps up bid for Commerzbank following record first-half results.
- Volkswagen takes stock of first-half performance after supervisory board meeting.
- Raiffeisen Bank seeks damages claim against Rasperia in Austria.
- Sabadell's Q2 net profit rises 28% on capital gains from TSB sale.
- Logitech publishes its annual report for fiscal year 2026; Annual General Meeting scheduled for September 8, 2026.
- Carrefour sales beat forecasts, driven by growth in France and Brazil.
- Main earnings of the day : Volkswagen, Poste Italiane, Neste, SGS, Banco de Sabadell,, Mapfre,, H1 2026, Metso, Securitas AB (publ), Konecranes, H1 2026, Valmet, Loomis AB (publ), Signify.
In the US
- Nvidia and Amkor strike a $1.5 billion chip packaging deal.
- Alphabet's heavy spending on AI infrastructure raises investor questions about future profitability.
- Intel forecasts Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.38 (vs. FactSet est. $0.27) on strong AI-driven server chip demand.
- Genmab and AbbVie say their lymphoma drug failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.
- Oracle wins a nearly $7 billion Pentagon contract for software consolidation.
- Lockheed Martin and RTX raise 2026 forecasts as the Pentagon looks to restock weapons.
- McDonald's maintains its quarterly dividend at $1.86 per share, payable Sept. 16.
- Charles Schwab maintains its quarterly dividend at $0.32 per share, payable Aug. 28.
- A General Dynamics unit wins a $127.1 million U.S. Navy contract for submarine systems.
- Newmont tops profit estimates on higher gold prices with Q2 revenue of $6.12B, below FactSet est. of $6.36B.
- Comfort Systems USA reports Q2 revenue rise.
- Ford Motor and Geely Auto form a Europe-focused vehicle joint venture.
- Super Micro Computer rolls out H15 servers using AMD chips for AI and cloud workloads.
- Main earnings of the day : American Express Company, NextEra Energy,, Verizon Communications, HCA Healthcare,, SLB, Comfort Systems USA,, The Hartford Insurance,.
In the rest of the world
- Shenhua Energy completes Dingzhou and Cangdong power plant expansions.
- BYD to pay out nearly 3.3 billion yuan in dividends.
- Samsung Electronics offers a 400,000 USD bonus, sparking labor protests across South Korea.
- KB Financial's profit and revenue declined in Q2.
- Main earnings of the day : Shin-Etsu Chemical, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Kia, NTPC, Hyundai Mobis.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Serica Energy Plc: Shore Capital maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from GBX 288 to GBX 311.
- Aj Bell Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 5.90 to GBP 6.10.
- 3I Group Plc: UBS maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 2900 to GBX 3200.
- Compass Group Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 40.50 to USD 40.
- Centrica Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 2.35 to GBP 2.27.
- Standard Chartered Plc: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from HKD 227.40 to HKD 228.50.
- Hays Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 33 to GBX 60.
- Pagegroup Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from GBX 125 to GBX 180.
- Hsbc Holdings Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 152.10 to HKD 162.20.
- Barclays Plc: Mediobanca maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 500 to GBX 520.