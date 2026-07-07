In 2025, NATO allies had pledged to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP. But bigger budgets do not solve everything.

After several months of tensions, NATO allies are gathering in Ankara (Turkey) for the alliance's annual summit.

Last year, in The Hague, the Atlantic alliance's 32 member countries (apart from Spain) pledged to raise their defense spending to 5% of GDP.

This agreement did not silence criticism from Donald Trump. "The United States spends more money on NATO than any other country, by far, to protect them, without getting any benefit", he fumed in a Truth Social post on July 2. "The United States, $999bn, the United Kingdom, $90.5bn, France, $66.5bn, Italy, $48.8bn, Poland, $44.3bn. Others, including Germany, are MUCH LOWER. Ridiculous!"

Trump is comparing each country's military spending here, but it is worth recalling that NATO's budget is funded 60% by European countries, the US contribution is only 14.9%.

Above all, NATO members outside the United States increased their military spending by 20% last year, taking it to $574bn.

And Mark Rutte deployed all his charm to highlight those efforts when he visited the White House in late June, even going so far as to present a chart titled the Trump Trillion (Trump's trillion).

Â

Oval Office, June 24, 2026

However, as the NATO secretary general explained during that meeting, the ramp-up by allied countries is not just a question of funding. "You are truly reaching maximum absorption capacity, because you have to recruit men and women in uniform and make sure the defense industrial output is there".

In Ankara, the debates will also focus on scaling up weapons production and spurring innovation in defense. "Last year, everything was about promises", Mark Rutte sums up in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "This year, it is about delivering".

The threat of withdrawal still looms

However, between the United States and its allies, it's not just about budgets and capabilities. A number of issues have strained relations since Trump's return to the White House. First, Ukraine starting in February 2025, then Greenland at the start of the year and, of course, Iran.

All of these files are generating frustration at the White House and are putting back on the table a reduction in US military presence in Europe.

According to The Wall Street Journal, last month Pete Hegseth planned to announce new troop cuts in Europe. A plan ultimately blocked by the national security adviser, Marco Rubio.

The defense secretary nonetheless says that he is satisfied to have already reduced the US military presence in Europe to "pre-2022 levels", i.e. before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In May, the Pentago announced that 5,000 troups would be withdrawn from Germany within 1 year. A sanction against Friedrich Merz, who had said the Americans did not "clearly have any strategy" in Iran and that Tehran "humiliated" the United States.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea that the United States could redeploy its troops to European countries that have most supported the United States, saying he was "very disappointed" by NATO countries' support of the war in Iran.

And beyond troop deployments, Trump has repeatedly questioned the US commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact. On April 6, at the end of a press conference devoted to the situation in Iran, he closed with this broadside against NATO: "It all started, if you want to know the truth, with Greenland. We want Greenland. They don't want to give it to us. So I said: 'Bye bye!'

A summit without drama?

But the mood has warmed a bit in recent weeks. The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, announced just before the opening of the G7 in Evian, and the resumption of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, have helped ease the pressure.

According to Reuters, which was able to review the draft final statement, all NATO leaders, including President Trump, are expected to reaffirm their "unwavering commitment" to collective defense under Article 5.

In Ankara, member countries are also expected to commit to providing €70bn in military aid to Ukraine for 2026 and to deliver support "at a level at least equivalent" in 2027.

While Ukraine is not a NATO member, President Zelensky will indeed be in Turkey and is expected to meet Donald Trump. Relations between the two men have warmed somewhat in recent weeks. Three weeks ago, in Evian, they spoke one-on-one just before a working meeting with all G7 leaders.

"This is the first time we have had such convergence in the G7", Emmanuel Macron also said afterward at the close of the summit.