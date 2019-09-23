Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

oneZero Financial Systems : names Phil Weisberg as EVP of Strategic Planning and Partnerships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:01am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero Financial Systems, a global leader in innovative institutional and retail FX liquidity and technology solutions, today announced that Phil Weisberg is coming on board as Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Partnerships. As a member of the executive leadership team, Weisberg will spearhead oneZero's ongoing investment, growth, business development and expansion through building out its strategy and partnerships.

(PRNewsfoto/oneZero Financial Systems)

"We have benefited from Phil's participation over the last year as a strategic advisor and as an investor," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and co-founder of oneZero. "It was a natural fit for us to enlist him on a full-time basis to implement our growth strategy. Phil is a recognized FX industry leader and has been an invaluable partner. We look forward to leveraging his insight, expertise and connections to extend our overall technology solutions in new ways."

oneZero's powerful technology empowers institutions to grow their business through a robust solution set that integrates connectivity, distribution and access to multiple asset classes and partners, data insights and risk management.  

Phil Weisberg commented, "I have been impressed with oneZero's culture and commitment to quality and am thrilled to be joining one of the most innovative and thoughtful financial technology companies today. Joining oneZero's leadership team enables me to support the organization's high growth trajectory more directly. I welcome the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the company's evolution, expanding its capabilities as an enabler for its clients' businesses."

Weisberg previously served as CEO of FXall and Managing Director and Global Head of FX, Rates, and Credit for Thomson Reuters. He has served as a strategic advisor to oneZero since June 2018, and he participated in a minority investment in oneZero in June 2019 along with Lovell Minnick Partners.

About oneZero Financial Systems: 
oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading trading technology developer for the global financial markets for a decade. They empower all brokerages, prime brokers and banks to accelerate their growth to compete effectively in global markets. They deliver the most reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral multi-asset solution. www.onezero.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onezero-financial-systems-names-phil-weisberg-as-evp-of-strategic-planning-and-partnerships-300922877.html

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aWINDELN.DE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:00aInspirata to Showcase Digital Pathology Capabilities Focussed on Needs of Technical Laboratory Teams at the Institute of Biomedical Science Congress, Birmingham, UK.
GL
03:57aENI : announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
03:57aBRAIT : Shareholder update – Market Announcement
PU
03:55aPERFECT WORLD'S 'RE : Evolve' Nominated for ROOKIE PRIZE TGS2019
AQ
03:55aWorld's Largest Electronics Marketplace Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsia Open in October
BU
03:54aEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Eddie Stobart Logistics plc
AQ
03:53aALM. BRAND A/S : – Weekly report on share buybacks
AQ
03:52aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : UCD Puts Up a Good Show in BUCG's Badminton Matches 2019-09-23
PU
03:47aSAP : Personalizing Workplace Learning with SAP and EMOTIV
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group