oneZero partners with Rakuten Securities, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero Financial Systems, the global leader in innovative institutional and retail FX liquidity and technology solutions, today announced Rakuten Securities, Inc., a leading online brokerage in Japan and across Asia that services over 3 million clients, is using oneZero's award-winning Liquidity Hub to deliver CFD (Contract For Difference) indices through MetaTrader 4 to Rakuten Securities Australia's customers. Rakuten Securities Australia is a subsidiary of Rakuten Securities, Inc. and is using MT4 as a White Label of Rakuten Securities, Inc.

"We are pleased to have oneZero as a distribution partner for CFD indices given their excellent relationships with major financial institutions and their reputation for stable connectivity and solid software implementation within Japan and abroad," said Hiroaki Nagakura, Executive Officer FX Division Foreign Exchange Business Unit of Rakuten Securities, Inc.

"We are excited to have Rakuten Securities, Inc. connected with our EcoSystem of top-tier liquidity providers. Our institutional clients will benefit from this partnership by accessing CFD indices through a major international broker," said Andrew Ralich, CEO of oneZero Financial Systems.

With the partnership, oneZero is also providing Japanese language support.

About oneZero Financial Systems: https://www.onezero.com/

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading trading technology developer for the global financial markets for a decade. They empower all brokerages, prime brokers and banks to accelerate their growth to compete effectively in global markets. They deliver reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral multi-asset solution.

About Rakuten Securities Australia: https://sec.rakuten.com.au/

Rakuten Securities Australia (RSA) is a forex, indices and metals broker backed by the global expertise of Rakuten Securities, Inc. With its head office in Tokyo, Rakuten Securities, Inc. is one of the major online brokers in Japan and across Asia servicing over 3 million clients since 1999. RSA aims to focus on the fundamentals of being a good broker — highly competitive spreads and, excellent local customer support.

