Artificial heart manufacturer Carmat announced on Tuesday that the Versailles Economic Activities Court approved yesterday the sole takeover bid received during the call for offers. The bid was submitted by Pierre Bastid, chairman of the company's board and a shareholder holding approximately 17% of the capital. The plan includes retaining 88 out of 127 positions.

The businessman's proposal is based on implementing a new strategy, notably focused on continuing efforts to access the North American market, initiating a clinical trial aimed at securing destination therapy indication for its Aeson system in Europe within two to three years, and a more targeted commercial rollout in the short term.

The plan also calls for a significant reduction in cash burn, while providing for total financing of 110 million euros. Of this, 10 million euros will be available immediately and 20 million at the start of 2026. Both injections are to be provided jointly by Lohas, Pierre Bastid's holding company, and Sante Holdings, another historical shareholder of Carmat.

With the court setting the effective transfer date for December 1, 2025, the company's activities will continue and are now operated by Carmat SAS, a simplified joint-stock company created for the takeover and controlled by Lohas.

In a statement, Carmat nevertheless emphasized that the continuation of its activities will still result in the judicial liquidation of Carmat. Given the company's liabilities and the terms of the offer, it is "highly likely" that shareholders will lose their entire investment, while a large portion of creditors will suffer very significant losses, potentially up to the total amount of their claims.

The judicial liquidation is also expected to lead to the delisting of Carmat's shares currently traded on the Paris stock exchange.

Meanwhile, trading in Carmat shares remains suspended, and it is still "highly likely" that trading will not resume before the upcoming delisting of the shares, the company added.