ING maintains its 'hold' rating on Ontex shares, but lowers its target price for them from €8.2 to €7.4, following the group's profit warning, which has led the broker to reduce its own adjusted EBITDA forecast by 12% in 2025.



Analysts still expect Ontex's extensive restructuring plan to remain a drag on short-term operating performance, despite high capex over the year.



According to ING, the Belgian group's stock is trading at a discount of 45%-50% compared to its peers in the hygiene products sector, a discount that is "justified due to higher earnings volatility, lower margins and lower ROCE."