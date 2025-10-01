UBS is still 'neutral' about Ontex Group shares, while trimming its target price for them from €6.9 to €6.5, explaining that it expects FY 2025 EBITDA to be slightly below the current target range.
The end markets for baby care products in Europe remain challenging, although the ramp-up of new contracts should lead to a sequential improvement in profitability, the broker explains in its note on the Belgian hygiene products group.
Ontex: UBS lowers target price
Published on 10/01/2025 at 05:31 am EDT
