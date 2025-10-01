Ontex Group NV is one of the world's leaders in manufacturing and marketing disposable hygiene products for children and adults. Products are sold under distributor and own brands (Canbebe, Canped, Helen Harper, iD, Serenity and Lille) via distribution areas, health facilities and drugstores. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - incontinence products (43%): panties and adult diapers, incontinence pads and bed pads; - baby care products (42.7%): baby diapers, baby pants and wet wipes; - feminine hygiene products (12.7%): pads, panty liners and tampons; - other (1.6%): primarily cosmetics and medical gloves. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (17%), Italy (13.6%), the United States (13.4%), France (10.1%), Poland (9.3%) and other (36.6%).