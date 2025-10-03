OPEC crude oil production increased in September, according to a survey published by Reuters. The cartel produced 28.40 million barrels per day, up

330,000 bpd from August. This increase is linked to the OPEC+ agreement providing for an early increase in production, with increases mainly attributed to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Five members (Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE) were expected to increase their production by 415,000 bpd, before taking into account compensatory reductions of 170,000 bpd. The actual increase was 347,000 bpd, below the targets set. Iraq and the UAE are amongst countries whose production figures show the greatest discrepancies between official sources and external organizations such as the IEA.

The survey, which is based on flow data (LSEG, Kpler) and internal OPEC sources, reflects the volumes actually placed on the market. According to analysts, OPEC+ production increases could remain limited compared to announcements, given the constraints specific to each country and the adjustments needed to offset past excesses.