Establishing a start date now will ensure you secure the best possible tax conditions by the time you are ready to invest.

While it does not offer the same flexibility as a standard brokerage account, the Equity Savings Plan (PEA) possesses a major advantage: its attractive tax status. It is important to note from the outset that investors are not liable for any levies or taxes as long as they keep their securities within the plan and make no withdrawals. Potential taxation only applies when funds are actually withdrawn.



Better yet, if withdrawals occur after five years, the realized gains are exempt from income tax and are only subject to social security contributions, currently set at 18.6%.



Clear Tax Savings After Five Years



In summary, gains are subject to a global tax rate of 31.4% (the flat tax) in the event of a withdrawal before five years. Once this milestone is passed, the tax bite drops to 18.6%. An investor therefore has every incentive to wait for this five-year limit before making withdrawals, especially since a withdrawal before this threshold automatically triggers the closure of the PEA.



Consider the example of an individual who invested €5,000 in a PEA and now holds €8,000 thanks to accumulated capital gains and dividends. The gains (€3,000) represent 37.5% of the total value. Assuming this person needs to withdraw €4,000, then €1,500 will constitute the taxable portion of the gains. With a plan less than five years old, the total tax will be €471, and the investor will actually receive €3,529 net: not to mention they would be forced to liquidate the entire plan. With a plan older than five years, the tax is limited to €279, allowing for a net withdrawal of €3,721, which is €192 more, and the investor can keep the plan open.



Of course, this five-year limit is a strict rule. However, most investors are unaware that they have some room to maneuver.



The Importance of the Initial Deposit



In fact, the duration is not assessed based on the purchase date of the securities involved. It is calculated from the opening date of the plan, which corresponds to the date of the first deposit made into the cash account.



In other words, even if no shares are acquired, the PEA clock starts ticking as soon as it receives its first few euros. It is worth noting that while the law sets no minimum threshold, the initial deposit required by banks is generally modest: typically between €10 and €15.



Therefore, even if you have no short-term plans to invest in equities, it is in your best interest to open a PEA now. In exchange for a negligible contribution, an initial deposit and a maximum of €10 in fees, you ensure that you secure the best tax conditions for your future investments as quickly as possible and avoid a mandatory closure in the event of an early withdrawal. And of course, one must not forget that this rule also applies to the PEA-PME, the PEA's sibling dedicated to smaller companies.