Open House Group Co., Ltd. has solidified its position in the Japanese real estate market through consistent growth, robust financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The company's strong revenue and EBIT growth, coupled with an ambitious share repurchase plan, underscore its commitment to shareholder value and long-term competitiveness.

Open House Group, founded in 1997, a Japanese real estate company, operates through five segments: detached house-related business, condominium development, income-producing real estate, U.S. real estate services, and Pleasant Corporation, which focuses on studio and family condominium sales.

Open House Group has authorized an ambitious buyback plan, approving the repurchase of up to 5,000,000 shares, representing about 4.4% of its share capital and totaling 25 billion Japanese Yen. This positive move illustrates confidence in the company’s strong fundamentals and future growth. Following the announcement, shares jumped 12.3% in a single day, adding to an impressive 72.2% one-year shareholder return and reflecting robust investor optimism.

Cash comeback

Open House Group maintained strong performance over FY 22-25, achieving a revenue CAGR of 11.9%, reaching JPY 1.3tn in FY 25, driven by growth in condominium sales, and continued high demand for property resale and US real estate assets. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 7.0% to JPY 145.9bn, with margins contracting from 12.5% to 10.9%.

Over FY 22-25, cash from operations transitioned from minus JPY 16.4bn to +JPY 29.5bn. Cash and cash equivalent rose from JPY 349bn to JPY 407bn.

In comparison, Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., a local peer, posted a revenue CAGR of 1.7% to JPY 1.5tn over FY 22-25. However, EBIT dropped at a CAGR of minus 19.7% to JPY 79.5bn. However, its margin contracted from 11.1% to 5.5%.

Valuation vibes

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered strong returns of 56.5% over the past year. In comparison, Iida Group Holdings delivered lower returns of 6.1%. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 178 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Open House Group is currently trading at P/E of 8.5x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY 1,032, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 7.4x but lower than Iida Group Holdings (11.1x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 7.5x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of JPY 171.9bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 6.9x but lower than Iida Group Holdings (8.1x).

The stock is covered by four analysts, with two having 'Buy' ratings and two having 'Hold' ratings for a target price of JPY 9,110, implying 4% upside potential from its current price.

Analysts' views are supported by an estimated EBIT is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.6% to JPY 178.5bn over FY 25-27, with margins expanding by 40bp to 11.3% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 8.4% to JPY 118.4bn. In comparison, for Iida Group Holdings, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 12.6% and a net profit CAGR of 12.4%.

Overall, Open House Group's strong financial performance, ambitious buyback plan, and favorable analyst outlook highlight its robust growth potential. Despite reaching target prices, any stock price correction could present a valuable investment opportunity, especially compared to local peer Iida Group Holdings. However, it faces financial, market, operational, and liquidity risks, including high debt, interest rate hikes, competition, supply chain issues, and cash flow management challenges.