OpenAI has announced the acquisition of Ona, a startup specializing in secure cloud environments that allow artificial intelligence agents to access tools, systems, and contextual data. This technology is intended to bolster the capabilities of Codex, OpenAI's programming assistant, by enabling it to manage longer and more complex tasks, particularly within professional environments. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Once the transaction is finalized, the Ona teams will join OpenAI within the Codex division. According to Johannes Landgraf, CEO of Ona, this integration represents an opportunity to expand the impact of the technology developed by the young company. OpenAI further noted that Codex now has more than 5m weekly active users, up from 3m in April, amid a surge in the adoption of AI-assisted programming tools.



This acquisition is part of a broader strategy aimed at consolidating OpenAI's technological lead against competitors such as Anthropic and its Claude Code assistant. The group has increased its acquisitions in recent months, notably in cybersecurity, medical technology, and AI interfaces. The deal also comes as both OpenAI and Anthropic prepare for their initial public offerings after confidentially filing their paperwork with US regulators.