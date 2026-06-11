OpenAI Acquires Ona to Strengthen Its Codex Programming Assistant
OpenAI has announced the acquisition of Ona, a startup specializing in secure cloud environments that allow artificial intelligence agents to access tools, systems, and contextual data. This technology is intended to bolster the capabilities of Codex, OpenAI's programming assistant, by enabling it to manage longer and more complex tasks, particularly within professional environments. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Once the transaction is finalized, the Ona teams will join OpenAI within the Codex division. According to Johannes Landgraf, CEO of Ona, this integration represents an opportunity to expand the impact of the technology developed by the young company. OpenAI further noted that Codex now has more than 5m weekly active users, up from 3m in April, amid a surge in the adoption of AI-assisted programming tools.
This acquisition is part of a broader strategy aimed at consolidating OpenAI's technological lead against competitors such as Anthropic and its Claude Code assistant. The group has increased its acquisitions in recent months, notably in cybersecurity, medical technology, and AI interfaces. The deal also comes as both OpenAI and Anthropic prepare for their initial public offerings after confidentially filing their paperwork with US regulators.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (42.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (37.7%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Microsoft Teams);
- other (19.4%): primarily sale of software licenses (Windows), tablets (Microsoft Surface), video game consoles and software (Xbox), computer accessories, etc.
The United States accounts for 51.3% of net sales.
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