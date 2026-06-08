OpenAI and the Trump administration have been in discussions for over a year regarding a potential US government equity stake in the artificial intelligence firm. The talks, initiated by Sam Altman in 2025, recently continued in Washington during meetings focused on AI regulation and technological advancements. Options being explored include a grant of shares to the federal government to seed an investment vehicle inspired by the "Public Wealth Fund" project championed by OpenAI.

The fund would aim to invest in long-term assets and redistribute a portion of the returns to American citizens, ensuring they benefit directly from the value created by artificial intelligence. However, no final decision has been reached, and the specific terms remain under discussion. Donald Trump confirmed that these deliberations are underway, mentioning the possibility of "the American people" becoming indirect partners in certain companies within the sector.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to support technologies deemed strategic. Since the start of his second term, the Trump administration has already taken stakes in several companies involved in semiconductors, quantum computing, and critical minerals. Valued at over $850bn, OpenAI is simultaneously preparing for a potentially historic initial public offering. The group also supports the new executive order providing the government with early access to the most advanced AI models prior to their commercial release.