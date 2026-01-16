OpenAI has announced the launch of advertising tests in ChatGPT, marking a new step in its monetization strategy. These ads will begin appearing in the next few weeks beneath the chatbot's responses, only for adult users of the free version and the Go plan in the United States. Subscribers to the Plus, Pro and Enterprise tiers will remain ad-free.



The ads will be clearly labeled and excluded from sensitive topics such as politics, health or mental health, as well as from underage profiles. OpenAI says that these messages will not influence the chatbot's responses and that users' personal data will not be resold to third parties. The company said that it aims to integrate these messages without undermining the experience or users' trust.



The initiative comes amid heavy investment: in 2025, OpenAI signed over $1.4 trillion in infrastructure contracts. The company is targeting annual revenue of $20bn, according to CEO Sam Altman. While he previously expressed doubts about advertising, he now acknowledges its appeal as a lever for additional revenue. Users will be able to control their ad experience by viewing, dismissing or commenting on the ads shown.