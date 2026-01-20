OpenAI aims to make 2026 "the year of practical adoption" of artificial intelligence, its Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said in a blog post published on Sunday. The stated aim is to bridge the gap between current technological capabilities and day-to-day use in key sectors such as healthcare, science and business. Friar said AI's impact on productivity and tangible outcomes in those areas is "immediate and substantial".



The company highlighted the rapid growth of services such as ChatGPT, which lifted annual revenue from $2bn to over $20bn between 2023 and 2025. That rise was matched by a massive ramp-up in computing resources, from 0.2 GW to 1.9 GW. Friar stressed that greater access to compute could have enabled even faster adoption, while noting that planning such resources requires multi-year commitments.



As AI investment raises questions about economic and energy sustainability, OpenAI pointed to the diversification of its compute-supplier ecosystem after relying on a single provider in 2023. In particular, the company cited a strategic agreement with Nvidia worth $100bn, though it has not yet resulted in a formal contract. The post also comes shortly after the launch of advertising tests in ChatGPT and as OpenAI prepares for a possible initial public offering. Friar said monetisation would be retained only if it delivers clear value for users.