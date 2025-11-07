Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, announced on Thursday that the company anticipates annualized revenue of over $20bn in 2025, with a long-term goal of several hundred billion by 2030. This spectacular growth comes less than three years after the launch of ChatGPT, which marked the beginning of the commercialization of OpenAI's products. Valued at $500bn, the group remains in deficit but aims to become a pillar of the future economy based on artificial intelligence.

The announcement is accompanied by an impressive figure: OpenAI has reportedly signed more than $1.4 trillion in infrastructure agreements to build the data centers needed to scale up its models. Altman justified this effort by saying he wants to build the foundations for tomorrow's economy, while acknowledging that these large-scale projects take time to come to fruition. In September, CFO Sarah Friar had cited a much lower estimate of $13bn in annual revenue, highlighting the ambitious revision that has since taken place.

However, this trajectory has raised questions, particularly after Friar's ambiguous comments about a possible need for a federal "safety net" to finance investment in semiconductors. In response to criticism, she corrected her statements, emphasizing the need for public-private cooperation without direct government budgetary involvement. The White House responded firmly through David Sacks, President Trump's AI advisor, ruling out any form of public support for AI companies. Altman also clarified that OpenAI was not seeking any public funding, stating that the company would bear the consequences of its strategic choices alone.