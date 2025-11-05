OpenAI announced on Tuesday the rollout of its Sora app on Android, following its initial launch on iOS at the end of September. The app, which uses artificial intelligence to generate videos from text instructions, is now available on Alphabet's Google Play Store in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The European rollout is in the works, according to Bill Peebles, project manager at OpenAI.

Sora stands out with its short-form video sharing feed, inspired by TikTok, and aims to democratize AI-powered audiovisual creation. The app, initially reserved for a limited number of users via an invitation system, is now available to everyone for a limited time. On the Apple ecosystem, it quickly found its audience: more than one million downloads in five days and a top position on the App Store for nearly three weeks. It currently ranks 5th among the most popular free apps on iPhone.

This success strengthens OpenAI's presence in the mobile market, where its first app, ChatGP, still dominates the download rankings. With Sora, the company intends to expand its consumer offering by leveraging creative uses of artificial intelligence, while continuing its geographic expansion.