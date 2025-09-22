OpenAI plans to spend around $100bn over five years on leasing backup servers from cloud providers, according to information reported by The Information. This budget is in addition to the $350bn already planned over 2025-2030, bringing the company's total spending on computing capacity to an average of around $85bn per year. OpenAI declined to comment on these figures reported by Reuters.

This infrastructure race reflects the growing pressure on cutting-edge computing resources, as major players in artificial intelligence seek to secure access to the servers and chips needed to train their most advanced models. This dynamic directly benefits cloud providers and semiconductor manufacturers, who are at the heart of this technological competition.

OpenAI considers these so-called "backup" servers to be potentially monetizable, capable of generating additional revenue by accelerating research or absorbing a sudden surge in user demand. In early September, The Information had already reported that the company planned to burn through approximately $115bn in cash by 2029, a direct consequence of its massive investments.