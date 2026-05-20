OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file a draft registration statement for an initial public offering, according to reports confirmed by CNBC. The artificial intelligence specialist, valued at over $850bn on private markets, is reportedly working with several major investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to prepare the transaction. The group is considering a market debut as early as Q4 2026, in what could become one of the largest listings in financial market history.

The company said that it regularly evaluates various strategic options as part of its normal governance, while maintaining that its priority remains operational execution. CFO Sarah Friar recently explained that it was natural for a company of this scale to operate like a public entity. OpenAI is now trying to convince investors of the economic viability of its model, as its funding requirements remain substantial to support its expansion in artificial intelligence.



These preparations come amid intense competition in the generative AI sector. SpaceX, now linked to xAI following their tie-up earlier this year, is also preparing a potentially historic IPO after reaching a valuation of $1,250bn. OpenAI, which sparked the global boom in generative AI with ChatGPT, has already raised over $180bn from investors. The group faces growing competition from Anthropic, which is currently negotiating a funding round that could value the company at $900bn.