OpenAI Seeks a Nvidia Backstop to Finance a Mega Data Center
According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI is negotiating with Nvidia over a financial backstop of up to $250bn to raise the funds needed to build a 10-gigawatt data center campus in Ohio, a project whose total cost could top $500bn.
OpenAI is in talks with Nvidia about a backstop of up to $250bn to help finance a massive data center campus in Pike County, Ohio. The backstop would allow OpenAI to raise debt by leaning on Nvidia's credit quality to cover construction and site lease costs, excluding purchases of the chipmaker's processors, which are being negotiated separately. The discussions are ongoing and could still change.
The future complex, to be built on the former site of a uranium enrichment plant, would have a capacity of 10 gigawatts, an annual electricity draw comparable to that of about eight million U.S. households. Its total cost could exceed $500bn. The project fits into OpenAI's strategy to secure the computing capacity needed to expand its services, as competition intensifies with Anthropic, Google, Amazon and Meta, which are also investing heavily in their artificial intelligence infrastructure.
In September, Nvidia said it intended to invest up to $100bn in OpenAI as part of a strategic partnership, but the deal ultimately did not materialize. The group nonetheless contributed $30bn to OpenAI's record fundraising round in March. Now valued at nearly $1,000bn, the company is preparing for an initial public offering while also facing the rise of open-weight models, primarily developed in China, that could intensify competition and weigh on its ability to hold pricing.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
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