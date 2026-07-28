According to The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI is in talks with Nvidia over a financial backstop of up to $250bn to raise the funding needed to build a 10-gigawatt data center campus in Ohio, a project whose total cost could top $500bn.

OpenAI is in discussions with Nvidia over a backstop of up to $250bn to help finance a massive data center campus in Pike County, Ohio. The backstop would allow OpenAI to raise debt by relying on Nvidia's credit quality to cover construction and site leasing costs, excluding the purchase of the chipmaker's processors, which is being negotiated separately. Talks are still ongoing and could see changes.



The future complex, to be built on the former site of a uranium enrichment plant, would have a capacity of 10 gigawatts, an annual electricity draw comparable to that of roughly eight million US households. Its total cost could exceed $500bn. The project fits into OpenAI's strategy to lock in the computing capacity needed to support the growth of its services, as competition intensifies with Anthropic, Google, Amazon and Meta, which are also investing heavily in their artificial intelligence infrastructure.



Nvidia said in September it planned to invest up to $100bn in OpenAI as part of a strategic partnership, but the deal ultimately did not go through. The group nonetheless participated with $30bn in OpenAI's record funding round in March. Now valued at nearly $1tn, the company is preparing for an initial public offering while also facing the rise of open-weight models, primarily developed in China, that could intensify competition and weigh on its ability to maintain pricing.